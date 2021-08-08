Mexico 2021 Commemorations

Photo: Mexico City
The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) join the organization of the commemorations that will take place for the 700 years of the lunar foundation of Mexico-Tenochtitlán, the 500 years of the taking of Mexico-Tenochtitlán, and the 200 years of the Consummation of Independence.
Hashtags: #Mexico500
Videos
August 13 Conquista, colonización y descolonización. Una visión multidisciplinaria…
Mexico recuerda
Questions
- Are background documents available from the press conference? = ¿Están disponibles los documentos de antecedentes de la conferencia de prensa?
- Any tips for the interaction of locals and visitors in the historic center of Mexico City? = ¿Algún consejo para la interacción de locales y visitantes en el centro histórico de la Ciudad de México?
- What are possible solutions generated from this remembrance? = ¿Cuáles son las posibles soluciones generadas a partir de este recuerdo?
Embedded Tweets
Headlines
excelsior.com.mx/expresiones/controversia-fundacional-de-mexico-tenochtitlan/1337988
Pese a pandemia, CDMX presenta el plan para conmemorar en 2021 los 700 años de México-Tenochtitlán
Elsewhere
Discuten fecha fundacional de México-Tenochtitlan, con miras a conmemorar sus 700 años
https://presidente.gob.mx/presidente-declara-al-2021-ano-de-la-independencia-y-de-la-grandeza-de-mexico-presenta-plan-de-conmemoraciones-historicas/
Videos
Wikipedia
México-Tenochtitlan
Planeta