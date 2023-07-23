Planeta.com

2024 Mexico

Mexico 2024 Elections

Jul 23, 2023
Mexico’s upcoming federal elections take place June 2, 2024

For those following Mexico on the web, we are compiling headlines, videos, and key links.

Key Links
ine.mx
centralelectoral.ine.mx
Questions // Preguntas

  • What are the challenges and opportunities in the next sexenio? // ¿Cuáles son los desafíos y oportunidades en el próximo sexenio?
  • How might policies change in the next sexenio, particularly looking at cultural heritage, environmental conservation, and tourism? // ¿Cómo podrían cambiar las políticas en el próximo sexenio, especialmente en relación con el patrimonio cultural, la conservación del medio ambiente y el turismo?
  • Do the debates have transcripts? Translations? // ¿Los debates tienen transcripciones? Traducciones?

Headlines
As a child, she sold street tamales; a senator now, she’s shaking up Mexico’s presidential race. – Politico

Wikipedia
2024 Mexican general election

Planeta.com

México
Mexico USA Borderlands ♥️

