Virtual Museum Night in Mexico City

Posters

Fans of cultural tourism / turismo cultural can stay at home and get a change of scenery. Online and livestreaming tonight (Wednesday, March 31) – Nearly 50 museum curators in Mexico City host an ambitious series of online visits from 5-10pm Mexico/3-8pm Pacific for the Noche de Museos Virtual (Night of the Virtual Museum).

Presentations are made in Spanish using Facebook Live and YouTube.

Hashtag: #NocheDeMuseosVirtual

Key Links

nochedemuseos.cdmx.gob.mx

Facebook

Google Maps

@nochedemuseos

Announcement

Google Maps

5pm Bees

facebook.com/MuseoDeGeologiaUNAM

¡Ciencia y museos! Esta #NocheDeMuseosVirtual el equipo de @MuseoDeGeologia te invita a tres interesantes eventos sobre ¡Abejas, cerebro y suelos del pasado!



31/03

17:00, 18:30 Y 20:00 H

En: https://t.co/omioV2e5es



#CapitalIberoamericanaDeLasCulturashttps://t.co/y8h41CEXE8 pic.twitter.com/O46D6iHJBt — Noche de Museos CDMX (@nochedemuseos) March 30, 2021

630pm Tacubaya

facebook.com/mgeofisicaUNAM

¡Festejemos la primavera con una gran bienvenida al @mGeofisica, nuestro debutante en #NocheDeMuseosVirtual!



Fue sede de la primera red sismológica del país y hoy es el Servicio Sismológico Nacional



31/03

18:00 Hhttps://t.co/ss8No2f9kc#QuédateEnCasahttps://t.co/y8h41CEXE8 pic.twitter.com/XHktzEg1pW — Noche de Museos CDMX (@nochedemuseos) March 31, 2021

7pm Printing Press

Tus periódicos pudieron haber sido impresos en linotipo. Esta #NocheDeMuseosVirtual conoce más en el conversatorio que organiza la Casa de la Primera Imprenta de América



31/03

19:00 Hhttps://t.co/kCQ7eX5TTd#CapitalIberoamericanaDeLasCulturashttps://t.co/y8h41CnmMA pic.twitter.com/zFDpRohmf1 — Noche de Museos CDMX (@nochedemuseos) March 31, 2021

730pm Latin American Women

8pm Chocolate

Exciting online collaboration with our friends at the @ChocolateMUCHO coming this Wednesday as part of the #nochedemuseosvirtual in Mexico City https://t.co/6PfAPvzJ4h — Irish Embassy Mexico (@IrishEmbMexico) March 29, 2021

Source via Google Translate Translation: For the first time, the Museum of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will join the Night of Virtual Museums, a program of the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City, which will take place this Wednesday, March 31 from 5:00 p.m., in an evening-night museum day in which about 50 venues will participate with an offer of 60 activities including virtual tours, talks, music, theater and videos, which will be broadcast on the Internet. In this third Night of Museums in 2021, two cultural spaces that close the commemoration of Women’s Day and also celebrate their tenth anniversary: ​​the Women’s Museum and the Soumaya Museum in Plaza Carso. In its debut at the Night of Museums, the UNAM Geophysical Museum, located in the Tacubaya neighborhood and which since 1904 is the headquarters of the first seismological network in the country, currently the National Seismological Service (SSN), will offer a talk about from the past of the place where it is located and will broadcast the short film “Places of Inspiration”, starting at 6:00 p.m. on its facebook.com/mgeofisicaUNAM account. The Museum of Women, whose mission is to highlight the participation of the female gender in history, will share an online concert by the Chamber Orchestra of Mexico City, at 7:00 p.m. (https: //www.facebook. com / MuseodelaMujerMexico), and at the same time, the Soumaya Museum will broadcast a cultural walk through the museum venues of the Mexican capital at https://www.facebook.com/elmuseosoumaya. The Xavier Villaurrutia Cultural Center will present, at 7:30 p.m., the discussion “Latin American Women and short genres”, which will be available to the public through its social network (facebook.com/xavier.villaurrutia.3); The Museum of the Institute of Geology will share, starting at 5:00 p.m., scientific conferences in a broadcast that will be carried out on (facebook.com/MuseoDeGeologiaUNAM); the University of the Cloister of Sor Juana will offer a concert at 7:00 p.m. at facebook.com/CulturaClaustro, and the National Music Library, at 8:00 p.m., will remember the musical chronicler Salvador “Chava” Flores, on the centenary of his birth, through the account facebook.com/FonotecaNacionalMexico. Likewise, the National Museum of the Revolution, starting at 5:00 p.m., will offer activities to promote reading, the talk “Photographing the Revolution in its land” and “Theater on a lectern” (https: //www.facebook .com / watch / museorevolucion /), while the Mexico City Museum will share an opera recital at 7:00 p.m. (https://www.facebook.com/museodelaciudadmx). At 6:00 p.m., the Railroad Museum will present a music and poetry show (https://www.facebook.com/museodelosferrocarrilerosoficial); while at 7:00 p.m., the Museum of Photography Archive will broadcast the talk “A creative woman” (https://www.facebook.com/mafmuseo), and at 6:00 p.m. the Panteón de San Fernando Museum will share a documentary about the daily life of women in social reintegration spaces (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoPDPjwQgoXlbISGJNrYE_g). Finally, the Historical Archive of Mexico City will offer at 8:00 p.m. a discussion on the Mexican canine species called Xoloitzcuintle, (https://www.facebook.com/archivociudad) and the Hall of Cabildos, of the Old Palace of the The City Council will take viewers on their virtual tours of said historic space at 8:30 p.m. (https://www.facebook.com/Cultura.Ciudad.de.Mexico). Other venues in the capital that will participate in the March Museums Night are the House of the First Printing House of America, the Ex Teresa Museum of Current Art, the Estanquillo Museum, the Old College of San Ildefonso, the Mining Palace, the National Museum of World Cultures, and Nacional de San Carlos, Museum of the Object of the Object, Site Museum of the Chapultepec Forest, Chocolate Museum and National Museum of Watercolor. The Casa del Risco Museum, National Museum of Popular Cultures, Ex-Convent of Culhuacán, Justo Sierra Historical Synagogue, Metro Museum, Museum of Popular Art, Autonomy Palace, The Rule Community of Knowledge, Museum of Pulque and Pulquerías, Palace from the School of Medicine and Museum of Natural History and Environmental Culture, and other areas of the capital also make up this museum meeting. The Night of Museums is a program of the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City, created in 2009 to attract new audiences, with a service schedule that extends until 10:00 p.m., the last Wednesday of each month and presents activities specials such as concerts, guided tours, dramatized tours, workshops, plays, conferences or editorial presentations, among other cultural activities.

Elsewhere on the Web

¿De dónde surge la expresión ‘Cambiar de aires’?

Planeta