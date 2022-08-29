home Art, Mexico, Water Mexico City’s Cárcamo de Dolores

Mexico City’s Cárcamo de Dolores

Photo: Melissa Biggs, Diego River’s El Agua Origen de la Vida (Used with permission)

Mexico CityChapultepec Park has several water-inspired sculptures, including a beautiful fountain of the Aztec rain god Tlaloc designed by Diego Rivera. The Cárcamo de Dolores was inaugurated in 1951 as a water distribution system. What remains are the murals and the towers that provided ventilation for the giant water tanks. The serpentine sculptures are amazing. The indoor space has mostly been closed.

