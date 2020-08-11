home Mexico Mexico City’s Avenida de los Insurgentes

Mexico City’s Avenida de los Insurgentes

By Ron Mader   Posted in Mexico
Posted on
Photo: Christian Frausto Bernal

Mexico City – Spotlight on the Avenida de los Insurgentes, the longest avenue in Mexico City, with a length of 28.8 km (17.9 miles) on a north-south axis across the city.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/hYoSVAam61PbgpH28

El Foco
June 5
https://youtu.be/NQBcN9pbjzY

June 28
https://youtu.be/FLqk38PZLk0

Normal Mexican Guy
Sur
https://youtu.be/OLpO_kbEciE

Sur Al Norte
https://youtu.be/g79-hkYQjlc

Photos
Metrobus

Embedded Tweets

Metros
Metro stations are also located on Avenida de los Insurgentes, most notably the Insurgentes station of Line 1, at the Glorieta de los Insurgentes.

Wikipedia
Avenida de los Insurgentes

Planeta



Mexico City
Mexico City Links
El Foco
Normal Mexican Guy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.