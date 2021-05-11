Mexico City’s La Merced Neighborhood

Photo: Museum of Mexico City

Google Maps: Bustling La Merced is named after its vast market, with a striking 1950s main hall and surrounding specialist stalls for flowers, sweets, bright woven textiles, and spicy griddled street foods. The Museum of Mexico City occupies a restored 18th-century palace, displaying Aztec manuscripts and colonial paintings, while the Merced Convent is known for its Mudéjar-style cloister of carved columns, steps, and arches.

