The Mexico City Metro, officially called Sistema de Transporte Colectivo, often shortened to STC, is a rapid transit system that serves the metropolitan area of Mexico City, including some municipalities in Mexico State. It is the second largest metro system in North America after the New York City Subway.

Continúan sin servicio las Líneas 1,2,3,4,5 y 6, en tanto está en proceso la evaluación de los daños, producto del incendio de esta mañana #MovilidadCDMX pic.twitter.com/c5cD95Vj8N — MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) January 9, 2021

He visitado nuevamente el lugar del incendio en @MetroCDMX el cual se encuentra ya sofocado.

El heroico cuerpo de bomberos permanece en el lugar. El metro junto con @CFEmx realizan diagnóstico de daños para evaluar la entrada en operación de las líneas. — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) January 9, 2021

Began operation: September 4, 1969

Number of stations: 195 (as of 2019)

¿Sabes cómo ver el mapa del Metro en Google Maps? > https://t.co/ZavjWdQEOy pic.twitter.com/m1tiHxcJFa — Instituto de Geografía UNAM (@IGeografiaUNAM) June 30, 2019

Artwork of Keith Haring, from my home town in Pennsylvania. I get a kick out of it every time I see it on the blue line (Metro Line 2). @KeithHaringFdn @JohnGallen @RobledaBlanca @melisu_b @ronmader https://t.co/BwOAaN5q5S — Thomas M. Buckley (@TomBuckley519) September 16, 2018

