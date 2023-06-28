Planeta.com

Mexico

Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares

Jun 27, 2023
Photo: TJ DeGroat, Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares (Some rights reserved)

Mexico City – The Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares // National Museum of Popular Cultures or MNCP, Avenida Hidalgo #289, corner with Allende, Colonia Del Carmen, Delegación Coyoacán, “fosters interest, respect and appreciation of its own cultural achievements among Mexican society, and promotes respect for the cultural pluralism that characterizes Mexico.”

The MNCP is a space open to the creators and carriers of popular cultures; it is an open door to the cultural diversity of ancestral traditions and new proposals of cultural manifestations.

Features

Mexico City’s Coyoacán Neighborhood

