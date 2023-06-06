Planeta.com

Cities Mexico

Mexico City Parks Links

Jun 4, 2023
Photo: Ahuehuete (Some rights reserved)

What would those in the know like others understand about parks in Mexico City? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Stray Notes

  • When I wrote my Mexico book, I had to persuade the publisher that the city should be included in a guide to natural destinations. My thinking – if we cannot protect and love the pocket parks and urban green spaces, how will we care for the outdoors? // Cuando escribí mi libro de México, tuve que persuadir al editor de que la ciudad debería incluirse en una guía de destinos naturales. Mi pensamiento: si no podemos proteger y amar los parques de bolsillo y los espacios verdes urbanos, ¿cómo cuidaremos el aire libre?

La Mexicana
parquelamexicana.mx
@mexicanaparque
greenflagaward.org

Mazatépetl
goo.gl/maps/MTPAPB391qT87HPC9
Parque Ecoarqueológico Mazatépetl y su pirámide oculta en la CDMX@MXC_Insider
yelp.com

Parque Ecológico Loreto Y Peña Pobre
http://cdmxtravel.com/es/lugares/parque-ecologico-de-loreto-y-pena-pobre.html
https://www.tlalpan.cdmx.gob.mx/turismo_lugares/parque-pena-pobre
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parque_ecol%C3%B3gico_de_Loreto_y_Pe%C3%B1a_Pobre

Parque Ecológico de la Ciudad de México
https://goo.gl/maps/PbNCPwPZzKYJKpFV8

Bosque de San Juan de Aragón
Wikipedia
greatruns
tripadvisor
facebook

Sierra de Guadalupe

Planeta

City Parks
Mexico City Parks

