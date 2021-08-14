home 2021, Mexico Memoria Luminosa = Luminous Memory

Memoria Luminosa = Luminous Memory

By Ron Mader
In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the defeat of the Aztec empire, Mexico City hosts a light and sound show each evening from August 13-29 at 830, 9, and 930pm in the Zócalo. The presentation “Memoria Luminosa” (Luminous Memory) is an ambitious mapping projected onto a replica, 1/3 the size of the Templo Mayor.en la maqueta instalada en el Zócalo.

Presentación de “Memoria Luminosa” en la maqueta instalada en el Zócalo

https://www.facebook.com/turismocdmx/posts/4001195466658253

Mexico City’s Templo Mayor
Mexico City Zócalo
Mexico 2021 Commemorations
