In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the defeat of the Aztec empire, Mexico City hosts a light and sound show each evening from August 13-29 at 830, 9, and 930pm in the Zócalo. The presentation “Memoria Luminosa” (Luminous Memory) is an ambitious mapping projected onto a replica, 1/3 the size of the Templo Mayor.en la maqueta instalada en el Zócalo.

Presentación de “Memoria Luminosa” en la maqueta instalada en el Zócalo

“Nosotros somos la resistencia de los pueblos indígenas”. México conmemora los 500 años de la caída de la cultura mexica con una reproducción del Templo Mayor en la capital que genera rechazo entre los propios pueblos originarios https://t.co/mD8bgNjf4J — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) August 14, 2021

Así el zócalo Sobre la maqueta se proyectará por las noches “Memoria Luminosa” que alumbrará a la estructura de la pirámide en sus cuatro caras y en el que se narrará la fundación de la ciudad a través de leyendas mexicas en los últimos cinco siglos

