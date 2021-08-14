Poster
In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the defeat of the Aztec empire, Mexico City hosts a light and sound show each evening from August 13-29 at 830, 9, and 930pm in the Zócalo. The presentation “Memoria Luminosa” (Luminous Memory) is an ambitious mapping projected onto a replica, 1/3 the size of the Templo Mayor.en la maqueta instalada en el Zócalo.
Presentación de “Memoria Luminosa” en la maqueta instalada en el Zócalo
