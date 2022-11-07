Mexico City Treasures

Planeta.com’s 2009 online treasure hunt Tesoros (Treasures) highlighted a dozen places in Mexico City and asked for others to share pictures on Flickr, via a special group. As we revisit the sites – some off the beaten track and all with an interesting history and future – we will update relevant guides and welcome new photos and suggestions of other treasures via the Flickr Group: flickr.com/groups/tesoros.

How to participate: If you’d like to join us, please take a photo similar to the pictures in the Treasure Hunt album and share in this Flickr Group: flickr.com/groups/tesoros.

Caveat

This is certainly not meant to be a comprehensive list, but a select choice of points of interest. Additional suggestions are welcome.

Translating: Tesoros

English: Treasures

Māori : Taonga

City Parks

Árbol de la Noche Triste

Chapultepec – Cárcamo

Chapultepec – Sargento

Santa Maria La Ribera – Kiosko Morisco

Viveros

Xochimilco

Metros

Bellas Artes

Insurgentes

Tacubaya

Museums

Anthropology

City of Mexico

Statues and Buildings

El Caballito

Torre

Pioneers

Deportes Martinez

El Cabalitto

El Caballito – Wikipedia

Irreversible damage to 2nd biggest bronze statue in world after 'restoration project outsourced. Who's accountable? pic.twitter.com/8NPUf7LtK2 — Thomas M. Buckley (@TomBuckley519) July 29, 2016

Flickr

flickr.com/photos/planeta/sets/72157610728209060

Slideshare



Features

Planeta.com