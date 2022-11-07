home Mexico Mexico City Treasures

Planeta.com’s 2009 online treasure hunt Tesoros (Treasures) highlighted a dozen places in Mexico City and asked for others to share pictures on Flickr, via a special group. As we revisit the sites – some off the beaten track and all with an interesting history and future – we will update relevant guides and welcome new photos and suggestions of other treasures via the Flickr Group: flickr.com/groups/tesoros.

How to participate: If you’d like to join us, please take a photo similar to the pictures in the Treasure Hunt album and share in this Flickr Group: flickr.com/groups/tesoros.

This is certainly not meant to be a comprehensive list, but a select choice of points of interest. Additional suggestions are welcome.

Translating: Tesoros
English: Treasures
Māori : Taonga

City Parks
Árbol de la Noche Triste
Chapultepec – Cárcamo
Chapultepec – Sargento
Santa Maria La Ribera – Kiosko Morisco
Viveros
Xochimilco

Metros
Bellas Artes
Insurgentes
Tacubaya

Museums
Anthropology
City of Mexico

Statues and Buildings
El Caballito
Torre

Pioneers
Deportes Martinez

