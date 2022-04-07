home Cities, Mexico Mexico City

Mexico City

By Ron Mader
Posted on
Photo: Pablo Leautaud, Chapultepec and Reforma (Some rights reserved)

Mexico City (Ciudad de México) is one of the oldest cities in the Americas.

Also beloved as the Distrito Federal, DF, and CDMX, the metropolus has an elevation of 2,240 meters or 7,350 feet). This is the political hub of Mexico. Cultural and historic landmarks are concentrated here.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/QEVpGpf8shMWmwXn7

Natural World
The city is surprisingly green thanks to numerous city parks, including the Alameda, Chapultepec, Viveros, and the Xochimilco Gardens.

Not to give a false image of the sprawl. Sometimes the air quality is unhealthy.
We’ve created a treasure hunt for those wanting to get off the beaten track.

Questions = Preguntas

  • Any tips on visiting Mexico City’s city parks and participating in nature-based travel? = ¿Algún consejo para visitar los parques de la ciudad de México y participar en viajes basados en la naturaleza?

Features

Mexico City’s Historic Center
Tlatelolco
National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)
Mexico City Weather

Parks

Mexico City Parks
Mexico City: Guía de Turismo De Naturaleza

Museums

Mexico City’s Museo de Arte Popular
Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares

Planeta.com

Mexico City Links
Cities
México

