Mexican Proverbs (Dichos Mexicanos)

So many favorite Mexican proverbs (dichos). Many, many thanks to friends who patiently explained literal translations and deeper meanings which help us understand Mexico.

Los lunes ni las gallinas ponen.

Monday even the hens don’t lay eggs.

El que tiene tienda que la atienda, o si no que la venda.

Who has a store tends to it. If not, they sell it.

El que no enseña, no vende.

If you don’t show, you don’t sell

El que busca encuentra.

One finds what one looks for.

Da valor a lo pequeño.

Small is beautiful.

Del dicho al hecho hay mucho trecho.

Actions speak louder than words.

Más vale paso que dure, no trote que canse.

A steady step is better than a run that tires.

Más vale tarde que nunca.

Better late than never.

Querer es poder.

To want to is to be able to.

No dejes para mañana lo que puedas hacer hoy.

Don’t put off today what you can do tomorrow.

De la vista nace el amor.

Love grows from sight.

Al quien madruga, Dios le ayuda.

God helps those who rise early.

No por mucho madrugar, amanece más temprano.

No matter how early you get up, you can’t make the sun rise any sooner.

Más sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo.

The devil knows more because he is old rather than because he is a devil.

Entre faros no hay competidores.

There is no competition among lighthouses.

Al que buen árbol se arrima, buena sombra le cobija.

The closer to a tree, good shade covers you.

Los árboles nos unen.

The trees connect us.

Árbol que nace doblado, jamas su tronco endereza.

A bent tree never has a straight trunk

Perro que no anda no encuentra hueso.

A dog that does not go out does not find the bone.

Perro que ladra no muerde.

A dog that barks does not bite.

Gato con guantes no caza ratones.

A cat with gloves doesn’t catch mice.

El muerto a pozo y el vivo al gozo. El muerto a la sepultura y el vivo a la travesura.

The dead to the grave, the living to pleasure.

El que se enoja pierde.

Who gets angry, loses.

Sobre aviso, no hay engaño.

With warning, there is no deception.

Ten cuidado con lo que deseas, porque puede hacerse realidad.

Be careful what you wish for as it could become true.

Que hermoso hacer nada y descansar después.

How beautiful it is to do nothing and then rest afterwards.

No es suficiente poner el huevo, es necesario cacarearlo.

It’s not enough to lay an egg. You have to crow about it.

Nadie es profeta en su propia tierra.

No one is a prophet in his own land.

Malos musicos le echan la culpa a su instrumento.

Poor musicians blame their instruments.

Mejor solo que mal acompañado.

Better alone than poorly accompanied.

El que no vive para servir no sirve para vivir.

Who does not live to serve does not serve to live.

Mientras más invitados, más alegria la fiesta.

The more people are invited, the party is more festive.

A cada capillita le llega su fiestecita!

Every chapel has its own celebration!

Cuentas claras, amistades largas

Clear accounts, long friendships

Uno no es ninguno.

One is none.

Mucho ayuda el que poco estorba.

Who distrurbs the least helps a lot.

En boca cerrada no entran moscas.

No flies enter a closed mouth.

El hombre propone, Dios dispone y el diablo descompone.

Man proposes. God disposes. And the devil undoes it.

A río revuelto, ganancia de pescadores.

The fishing’s good in stormy waters.

Somos tan pequeños como nuestra dicha, pero somos tan grandes como nuestro dolor.

We are as small as our joy and as big as our pain.

Cada quien se busca su propia cebolla para llorar.

Everyone looks for their own onion to cry.

Barriga llena, corazón contento

Full stomach, happy heart

La panza es primero.

The stomach comes first.

El que no come, carga

Those who don’t eat, take food away (said when presenting an itacate)

Entre menos burros, más olotes.

Less donkeys, more corn

Sin maíz, no hay país.

Without corn, there is no country.

