Day of the Dead Bread = Pan de Muerto

Bread is one of the signature items for the Día de Muertos altars. Extra loaves are shared with mortal guests.

Post conquest, the bread transformed. Wheat bread was introduced and would be topped or painted with red sugar, symbolizing blood. Some loaves are decorated with additional strips of dough which appear like human bones. Miniature faces could be added to a loaf.

Fabiola Cruz: One of Oaxaca’s signature handcrafts/foods are the umteen varieties of Day of the Dead Bread (Pan de muertos).

Questions = Preguntas

What kind of pan de muerto do you bake? = ¿Qué tipo de pan de muerto horneas?

How is ‘Pan de Muerto’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages during the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

