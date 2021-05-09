Photo: Newspaper bike
Planeta.com has long focused on journalism and Mexico, having featured the work of local and foreign journalists covering the country. The following resources are traditional newspapers, magazines, and other dead-tree faves and online portals that provide insights and help explain the past, present, and future of Mexico.
Spotlight
Mexico City – La Jornada
ecologica.jornada.com.mx – Iván Restrepo Facebook
Mexico Newspapers
Acapulco – El Sol de Acapulco
Cancún – Novedades de Quintana Roo
Ciudad Juárez – Diario de Juárez
Coatzacoalcos – Diario de Istmo
Guadalajara – Guadalajara Reporter
Guadalajara – Milenio
Guadalajara – El Informador
Hermosillo – El Imparcial
Merida – Diario de Yucatan
Mexico City – La Cronica
Mexico City – El Economista
Mexico City – El Universal
Mexico City – El Financiero
Mexico City – Excelsior
Mexico City – Milenio
Mexico City – Reforma
Morelia – Cambio de Michoacán
Monterrey – El Norte
Oaxaca – Imparcial
Oaxaca – Noticias – Noticias Net
Oaxaca – El Tiempo
Oaxaca – Agencia Digital
Puebla – El Sol del Puebla
Tijuana – Zeta
Torreon – Siglo de Torreon
Xalapa – Diario
Spotlight on Oaxaca
Oaxaca Photos – Flickr
Oaxaca Newsgoogled
Editorial Cartoons
Mexico City – La Jornada
Updated Daily
Mexico – Wikinews
Mexico Newsgoogled
Forums
Mexico Connect
Thorn Tree
Blogs
Mexico Premiere
Jonathan Heath
Mexico Reporter
Vivir México
English Language
Yucatán Today
National Magazines
Arqueologia Mexicana
Aventura Vertical
Buen Viaje
Contralinea
Expansión
Proceso
Sentido Común
Travesías
Television
Canal 11 – @canaloncetv
Noticias – Canal 11
Primer Plano – Canal 11
TV Azteca
Imagen
El Privilegio de Mandar – Televisa (archives)
Foreign Coverage
Economist
New York Times
San Diego Union Tribune
Washington Post
Los Angeles Times
Portals
Mexico News – Yahoo
Mexico News – Yahoo Mexico
Mexico News Index – Yahoo
Notimex
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
List of newspapers in Mexico
