Updating our snapshot of travel and tourism in Mexico.
The role of travel and tourism needs to be re-evaluated – what works for locals and visitors and what does not. It cannot just be an issue of ‘bums on seats’ but rather the engagement of the cultural and social lives of those directly and indirectly impacted.
The new administration is raising and changing expectations. How travel and tourism contribute to the well-being of locals and visitors is the goal by which we will measure impact.
On a modest level, we would like to inventory the government’s own tourism portals at the federal, state, and local levels. Are the websites updated? Are social web channels being used? There’s frequently a change in domain names with new administrations and candidly, it’s a never-ending chore of staying informed of where to look for current info.
We also request transparency and multilingualism, particularly important as we approach the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. For Planeta.com, the allure of travel in Mexico is meeting Mexicans, and we are doubly blessed when invited into Indigenous friends’ homes and conversations.
Questions = Preguntas
- Is the new national tourism strategy available online? = ¿La nueva estrategia nacional de turismo está disponible en línea?
- What are the relevant online websites and resources? = ¿Cuáles son los sitios web y recursos relevantes en línea?
Visit Mexico
Headlines
AMLO: “elefante blanco” será nueva sede de Sectur – Universal
Aeromar Ruta Sureste
Hashtag: #AeromarRutaSureste
Mexico Tourism Board
Consejo de Promocion Turistica
Directory of Offices – Consejo
Newsroom
Tourism Sector
Promotur
Fundación Miguel Aleman
Consejo Nacional Empresarial Turistico
Asociacion Mexicana de Profesionales de Ferias, Exposiciones y Convenciones
Media Releases
CPTM (Spanish)
Visit Mexico Press
Fonatur
Fonatur
Fonatur Media Releases (Spanish)
Fonatur (Spanish)
SECTUR
SECTUR – Portal Oficial
SECTUR – English-language Portal
Visit Mexico
Visit Mexico Press
Visite Mexico Prensa
Fasciculos de Turismo Alternativo
Mexico Abroad
Manual of Tourist Entry (PDF)
Travel Media
Reforma Viajes
Boletin Turistico
El Universal – Destinos
@ImagenesTurismo
@Sefotur_Yuc
Embedded Tweets
Joaquín López-Dóriga shows off a new campaign video from Mexico’s tourism secretariat and asks: what do you think?
National Programs
Mexico’s Tourism Secretariat (SECTUR)
Flickr
Lessons from Mexico
Community Tourism
Rutopia
Misc
Amtave – Mexico’s National Ecotourism and Adventure Tourism Association
Wikipedia
Tourism in Mexico
Anita Brenner
Features
https://www.planeta.com/tren-maya
https://www.planeta.com/sectur
https://www.planeta.com/tianguis-turistico
Planeta.com
https://www.planeta.com/mexico
https://www.planeta.com/mexico-links
https://www.planeta.com/mexico-states