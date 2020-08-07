Mexico Tourism

Updating our snapshot of travel and tourism in Mexico.

The role of travel and tourism needs to be re-evaluated – what works for locals and visitors and what does not. It cannot just be an issue of ‘bums on seats’ but rather the engagement of the cultural and social lives of those directly and indirectly impacted.

The new administration is raising and changing expectations. How travel and tourism contribute to the well-being of locals and visitors is the goal by which we will measure impact.

On a modest level, we would like to inventory the government’s own tourism portals at the federal, state, and local levels. Are the websites updated? Are social web channels being used? There’s frequently a change in domain names with new administrations and candidly, it’s a never-ending chore of staying informed of where to look for current info.

We also request transparency and multilingualism, particularly important as we approach the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. For Planeta.com, the allure of travel in Mexico is meeting Mexicans, and we are doubly blessed when invited into Indigenous friends’ homes and conversations.

Questions = Preguntas

Is the new national tourism strategy available online? = ¿La nueva estrategia nacional de turismo está disponible en línea?

What are the relevant online websites and resources? = ¿Cuáles son los sitios web y recursos relevantes en línea?

Visit Mexico

visitmexico.mx – https://twitter.com/VisitMex – https://twitter.com/wevisitmexico

Con tanto rollo del sitio https://t.co/L12KI4rI0Z, hice un breve análisis para investigar sobre este dominio. Les muestro datos y observen cómo el Gobierno de López acaba de hacerse HARAKIRI a nivel SEO. O sea, se acaban de suicidar en Google. El software NO tiene otros datos. pic.twitter.com/rZWLq2iKMa — Camila (@Tripletauro) July 28, 2020

AMLO: “elefante blanco” será nueva sede de Sectur – Universal

http://www.eloriente.net/home/2019/08/27/sector-turistico-1er-trimestre-2019-en-mexico

https://twitter.com/Gomcard/status/1168237677419925504

https://twitter.com/carlos_glezgtez/status/1218941080747401217

Aeromar Ruta Sureste

Hashtag: #AeromarRutaSureste

https://twitter.com/Sefotur_Yuc/status/1234449320037974016

Mexico Tourism Board

Consejo de Promocion Turistica

Directory of Offices – Consejo

Tourism Sector

Promotur

Fundación Miguel Aleman

Consejo Nacional Empresarial Turistico

Asociacion Mexicana de Profesionales de Ferias, Exposiciones y Convenciones

http://hospitalitas.com.mx

https://www.gob.mx/sectur/prensa/estrategia-nacional-de-turismo-2019-2024-tendra-un-sentido-democratico-miguel-torruco

CPTM (Spanish)

Visit Mexico Press

Fonatur

Fonatur

Fonatur Media Releases (Spanish)

Fonatur (Spanish)

SECTUR

SECTUR – Portal Oficial

SECTUR – English-language Portal

Visit Mexico

Visit Mexico Press

Visite Mexico Prensa

Fasciculos de Turismo Alternativo

Mexico Abroad

Manual of Tourist Entry (PDF)

Travel Media

Reforma Viajes

Boletin Turistico

El Universal – Destinos

@ImagenesTurismo

@Sefotur_Yuc

https://twitter.com/TomBuckley519/status/1100179036456869888

Joaquín López-Dóriga shows off a new campaign video from Mexico’s tourism secretariat and asks: what do you think?

https://twitter.com/lopezdoriga/status/1100410160655216642

National Programs



Mexico’s Tourism Secretariat (SECTUR)

Lessons from Mexico



Community Tourism

Rutopia

Amtave – Mexico’s National Ecotourism and Adventure Tourism Association

Tourism in Mexico

Anita Brenner

https://www.planeta.com/tren-maya

https://www.planeta.com/sectur

https://www.planeta.com/tianguis-turistico

Planeta.com

https://www.planeta.com/mexico

https://www.planeta.com/mexico-links

https://www.planeta.com/mexico-states