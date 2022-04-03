home Mexico, Social Web Mexico Twitter

Mexico Twitter

We are listening and learning by way of Mexico

A Twitter List allows us to curate local accounts and voices with varied backgrounds and audiences. Presenting our Mexico Twitter List:

Government and Diplomats
@GobiernoMX
@DanielHJoseph
@CulturaCiudadMx
@carlos_glezgtez
@Semarnat

Foreign Diplomats in Mexico
@USAmbMex

Media / Journalism
@carlosramirezh
@TomBuckley519
@notitransicion
@Canal22
@noticiasnetmx
@VekaDuncan
@hdemauleon
@elfoco_adn40
@PdPagina
@DuncanTucker

Indigenous
@kumoontun
@AyuukMarco
@BnZunni
@dizhsanabani

Twitter
@WeVisitMexico
@ojoqtv
@MexCultureDC
@Museodehistoria
@CulturaCiudadMx
@SkyAlertMx
@mexicoguru
@mexdesconocido
@RadioEducacion
@mercadoromaMX
@UNAM_UK

