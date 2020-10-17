Mexico USA Borderlands Links

Image: Biodiversity Heritage Library
Links related to the borderlands that connect Mexico and the USA presented in a somewhat random fashion:
@sandradibble
@nogalesnews
@borderzine
@borderreporter
@NADB_BDAN
@ScubedStudio
@RioGGuardian
@BorderReportcom
@usbpchieftca
@sky_islands
@SC_Borderlands
Sierra Club
sierraclub.org/borderlands
@SC_Borderlands
Sky Islands
skyislandalliance.org
border-wildlife-study
@Sky_Islands
Fact Checking
Does Border Wall Construction Threaten Native American Burial Sites? – Snopes
Headlines
Fact Sheet: DHS Measures on the Border to Limit the Further Spread of Coronavirus
Forget Trump’s Border Wall. Let’s Build F.D.R.’s International Park.
US-Canada, Mexico border restrictions extended to at least September
US borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed to nonessential travel for additional month – The Hill
Lawmakers tour migrant camp, call wait-in-Mexico policy ‘morally unjust’ – Border Report
American Dirt
7 Key Moments from Oprah’s Book Club on American Dirt – Vulture
Fall out – ABC Radio National
American Dirt is a blockbuster novel hailed by Oprah. Here’s why it has sparked controversy
Border Report
https://www.borderreport.com
https://www.borderreport.com/meet-the-team
https://www.facebook.com/BorderReport
@BorderReportcom
Binational Friendship Garden
Binational Friendship Garden
U.S. side of a binational garden at Mexico border bulldozed – Los Angeles Times
Elsewhere
Cuenca Los Ojos
2019
Embattled Borderlands
Read, Hot and Digitized: South by—The Border Studies Archive at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
‘Black hole’ of medical records contributes to deaths, mistreatment at the border
Their ancestors were slain a century ago along the US-Mexico border. They say now is the time to retell the horror – CNN
The latest on the Trump administration and the border – CNN
A California desert town sees surge in migrants as border crisis worsens
The little-noticed surge across the U.S.-Mexico border: It’s Americans heading south
The border shutdown was a reality show threat, but the border slowdown is real
Trump pulls back from border closure threats, saying Mexico is cooperating
‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: As Trump threatens to close border, migrants overwhelm Texas cities – USA Today
Trump White House doubles down on threat to close U.S.-Mexico border – Washington Post
https://www.politico.com/amp/story/2019/03/28/the-forces-driving-the-crisis-at-the-border-1303695
3 real emergencies at our southern border and how to fix them – The Hill
https://news.azpm.org/p/news-articles/2019/3/15/147919-boosting-mexicos-border-economy
https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-arizona-border-bioblitz-20190311-story.html
November 2018
https://deadline.com/2018/11/geraldo-rivera-migrant-caravan-jesse-watters-the-five-fox-news-1202510144/
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/418109-mexican-official-pushes-back-on-trump-claim-that-asylum-seekers-will
https://www.latimes.com/nation/nationnow/la-na-pol-mexico-caravan-border-20181124-story.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/migrant-caravan-live-latest-update-asylum-us-border-mexico-trump-immigration-a8652771.html
https://www.newsweek.com/i-traveled-migrant-caravan-you-have-no-idea-what-theyve-been-through-opinion-1231084
Molly Molloy
fronteralist.org
@mollyemolloy
Indigenous Peoples and Borderlands
Google Drive
News
fronterasdesk.org – Facebook – @fronterasdesk
frontera.info – @fronterainfo
2019
Cross Border Xpress
crossborderxpress.com
@crossbrdrxpress
Refusing to forget
A project committed to studying and sharing the history of state sanctioned violence against Mexicans and Mexican Americans in turn of the century Texas.
Refusing to forget
Facebook
@Refusing2Forget
Filing
Borderplex Alliance
November 2018: Troops to the border
Politics Podcast: Is Trump’s Border Crisis Manufactured?
https://www.msnbc.com/david-gura/watch/migrants-storm-u-s-border-near-san-diego-ca-1380007491692
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border as ‘migrant caravan’ reaches Tijuana
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/19/troops-us-mexico-border-come-home-1005510
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/us-militia-groups-head-to-border-stirred-by-trumps-call-to-arms/2018/11/03/ff96826c-decf-11e8-b3f0-62607289efee_story.html
https://qz.com/1445975/how-trump-sending-troops-to-the-border-wastes-tax-money
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2018/11/01/trump-must-be-held-accountable-for-his-troops-to-the-border-stunt
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/01/trump-says-border-troops-could-hit-15k-surprising-pentagon.html
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2018/10/30/the-5239-troops-headed-to-the-border-is-just-the-beginning
Soundcloud
Hear Luis Alberto Urrea — What Borders Are Really About, and What We Do With Them https://soundcloud.com/onbeing/sets/luis-alberto-urrea-what-borders-are-really-about-and-what-we-do-with-them-jul2018, a playlist on #SoundCloud.
Older Headlines
The immigration syllabus: 10 essential stories
cnn.com/2017/10/10/us/border-wall-picnic-trnd/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/09/14/u-s-and-mexico-set-sign-landmark-colorado-river-water-sharing-deal/668596001
The new accord — titled Minute No. 323 to the 1944 Mexican Water Treaty — outlines a series of measures that build on the countries’ current five-year agreement, which expires at the end of this year.
https://theintercept.com/2017/07/12/emboldened-by-trump-u-s-border-officials-are-lying-to-asylum-seekers-and-turning-them-away
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/07/13/trump-says-he-wasnt-joking-about-a-solar-paneled-border-wall
https://www.texasobserver.org/over-the-wall
https://theintercept.com/2017/02/26/the-long-history-of-deportation-scare-tactics-at-the-u-s-mexico-border/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/02/22/anxiety-over-trump-stems-flood-of-mexican-shoppers-to-el-paso
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-cant-build-a-border-wall-without-the-real-estate-1487290376
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/602494/bad-math-props-up-trumps-border-wall
reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-wall-exclusive-idUSKBN15O2ZN
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/26/donald-trump-border-wall-tohono-oodham-arizona-tribe
http://theweek.com/speedreads/675971/texas-longest-border-mexico-zero-38-members-congress-support-trumps-wall
sandiegouniontribune.com/news/border-baja-california/sd-me-colorado-river-20161215-story.html
http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/government/with-doomsday-in-mind-california-officials-are-ceding-water-to-arizona-nevada
http://www.bbc.com/autos/story/20160719-hide-and-seek-on-the-us-mexico-line –
@jimbenning
El muro de agua @ba_anderson @Milenio
Trump win churns U.S.-Mexico water talks
its-not-just-wall-appals-what-trumponomics-means-border-region
reunions-at-a-high-security-fence/av-19391914
mexcio-us-illegal-migration-ha.html
-us-mexico-border-fence-wall-photos-immigration
trumps-wall-plan-divides-us-mexico-border-town/7484046
donald-trump-mexico.html
erasing-the-border/477891
Two Sides of a Border, One Community – Aspen Institute via @aspeninstitute
Saguaro: The Sonoran Desert giant is a freak of nature
environmental-impact-us-mexico-border-wall-426310
east-otay-port-entry-border-innovative-crossing – @sandradibble @sdut
Mexico-EU-socios-proteccion-recursos
balloons-utilized-to-examine-the-politics-of-the-border
border-bills-would-roll-back-environmental-laws
colorado-river-could-reach-sea-first-time-decades – @RefriedBrean
pulse-life-mouth-colorado
why-border-surge
highway-hoped-to-move-northern-mexicos-drug-economy-towards-tourism
fixing-the-tijuana-border-crossing-could-save-the-u-s-billions
U.S. Border Fence with Mexico Threatens Endangered Wildlife
http://fusion.net/story/362387/short-film-trump-border-wall-laura-poitras/
https://twitter.com/joshbegley/status/791332434201698304
2018
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/373373-trumps-budget-to-request-border-wall-funding
http://www.vulture.com/2018/01/the-border-wall-is-a-national-monument-to-trumps-nativism.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/11/15/cards-against-humanity-trump-border-wall/865187001/
https://twitter.com/i/moments/912764377668997120
“A country that prizes liberty, and that historically has welcomed and assimilated immigrants, is sending a powerful signal against newcomers who have always made America greater. The wall antagonizes a friendly neighbor, and the political backlash against the U.S. in Mexico might empower the nationalist left.”
– Wall Street Journal
ht http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-immigration-mexico-border-editorials-234213
http://thehill.com/homenews/news/329345-poll-over-6-in-10-texans-oppose-border-wallhttp://liberalarts.utexas.edu/cmas/events/event.php?id=43918
Border Wall Cons
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-26/scientists-warn-trump-s-border-wall-will-be-bad-for-the-planet
http://www.latimes.com/world/mexico-americas/la-fg-mexico-tijuana-border-20170813-story.html
Border residents: Don’t build wall between cities
A Cronkite News-Univision News-Dallas Morning News poll of 14 cities along the U.S.-Mexico border found residents largely view themselves as one community, believe in making it easier to cross back and forth and do not favor building a wall.
http://interactives.dallasnews.com/2016/border-poll
84 Lumber
journey84.com –
https://twitter.com/84LumberNews
http://www.adweek.com/brand-marketing/the-ending-of-84-lumbers-super-bowl-ad-is-a-beautiful-and-provocative-take-on-immigration
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2017/02/04/company-re-tools-rejected-super-bowl-ad-but-you-can-still-see-the-original
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2017/02/06/84-lumber-and-the-big-budget-super-bowl-ad-to-nowhere
https://www.wsj.com/articles/84-lumber-super-bowl-campaign-shows-border-wall-with-a-big-door-1486343484
http://ew.com/tv/2017/02/06/84-lumber-super-bowl-ad-not-pro-immigration/
http://www.businessinsider.com/84-lumber-super-bowl-ad-explained-2017-2
Breaking News Consumer’s Handbook: Migration Edition (At Home)
wnyc.org/story/bnch-migration-doug-massey
@otmbrooke
@onthemedia
@WilsonSchool
@WNYC
Border Patrol
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-border-patrol-outsider-20161019-snap-story.html
Border 2020 / Frontera 2020
http://www2.epa.gov/border2020
http://saladeprensa.semarnat.gob.mx/index.php/noticias/2247-mexico-y-eu-informan-avances-del-programa-frontera-2020
Crossing the Border
http://www.arizonaguide.com/arizona-travel-info/travel-to-mexico/crossing-the-border
http://answers.usa.gov/system/templates/selfservice/USAGov/#!portal/1012/article/2776/Driving-across-the-US-Border
http://www.mexconnect.com/articles/1954-driving-across-the-mexican-border-regulations-and-guidelines
Border Wait Times
http://apps.cbp.gov/bwt/
bordercrossingtimes.com
http://traffic.calit2.net/border/border-crossing-wait-times-map.php
Friends of a US Mexico Giant Park in the Big Bend Region of Texas & Mexico
Gulf of Mexico
Gulf of Mexico
Rio Grande
Rio Grande/ Rio Bravo Basin Coalition
Biology of the Rio Grande Border Region: A Bibliography
Directory of Federal Natural Resources Research in the Rio Grande Border Region
Rio Grande Institute
Lower Rio Grande Ecosystem Initiative (USGS)
riograndeguardian.com – @RioGGuardian
Texas
San Antonio Express News
El Paso – Borderland News
Texas Center for Policy Studies
Texas General Land Office
Border Program – Texas General Land Office
Border Energy Forum – Texas General Land Office
Texas/Mexico Borderlands Information Center – Austin
Texas Department of Economic Development
Texas Secretary of State
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Eagle Pass, Texas Chamber of Commerce
Center for Texas-Mexico Applied Research
Ojinaga.com
Mexican Consulate in Laredo
http://borderzine.com – @borderzine – https://www.facebook.com/borderzine
ourjourneyrgv.org – https://www.facebook.com/OurJourneyRgv
http://www.fosterglobal.com/policy_papers/TexasAnalysisCost-BenefitOfUndocdWorkers.pdf
New Mexico
New Mexico
Santa Fe
Nuevo Leon
Nuevo Leon Guide
Tamaulipas
Tamaulipas
Nuevo Leon
Nuevo Leon Guide
New Mexico
https://www.planeta.com/new-mexico
Coahuila
https://www.planeta.com/coahuila
Chihuahua
El Heraldo de Chihuahua
Chihuahua: Centro de Informacion Economica y Social
Centro de Estudios del Medio Ambiente – Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juárez
Californias
California Coast and Ocean
San Diego Union Tribune
San Diego Earth Times
Pro Esteros
California Environmental Resource Evaluation System (CERES)
California Missions Scholars
San Diego-Baja California Communications Council
Gulf of California/Sea of Cortez
Sea of Cortez
Arizona / Sonora
Sonoran Desert
Arizona Central
Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory
Arizona State Land Department
Arizona’s Office of Arid Lands Studies
Border News – Arizona Central
National / Bionational
/ecotravel/border/guaymas/97memindex.html (1997)
Proceedings of the 8th U.S./Mexico Border States Conference on Recreation, Parks and Wildlife
1986 La Paz Agreement
US EPA – Border Program
International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC)
Pan American Health Orgainization – PAHO
BECC/COCEF
North American Development Bank
United States – National Parks Service
Portals
Andanzas al Web Latino – Molly Molloy
Border EcoWeb
Border Encyclopedia – UTEP
US EPA – Border Program
BIOS – Border Information and Outreach Service
Immigration Issues – Daniel Hernandez Joseph
Southwestern Archaeology
Desert Fishes Council
Border Environmental Education Resource Guide
Publications
Arid Lands Newsletter
Norte/Sur (University of New Mexico)
High Country News
Seedhead News
Twin Plant News
Ambiente sin Fronteas
BBS Laguna – Josh Rosow
Nadbank
@NADB_BDAN
Recent Events
October 2015 Border Energy Forum (San Diego, California)
https://www.facebook.com/BorderEnergy
Twitter: @borderenergy
Participants: @georgepbush @VicenteFoxQue @centrofox @txglo @ScubedStudio
Hashtag: #borderenergy
Organizing
Texas General Land Office
U.S.-Mexico-Cultural & Educational Foundation
Border Environment Cooperation Commission
Border Crossings
Politicians
Will Hurd
https://hurd.house.gov
https://www.facebook.com/HurdOnTheHill
https://twitter.com/hurdonthehill
Wikipedia
Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca
Elephant Tree (Bursera microphylla)
Features
Planeta.com