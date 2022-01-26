Mexico USA Borderlands Twitter

Artwork

Spotlight on voices from the Mexico/USA borderlands using the social web, in particular: Twitter:

Quotes

The border is more than geography. The border is a mindset. The farther you are, the scarier it seems. Here on the border it’s just home. – Alfredo Corchado @ajcorchado

Swimming the All-American Canal under Border Patrol watch. 7 died crossing since Oct. The water authority lined it with concrete to stop seepage to Mexico —> faster current, less to grab. Current was 18 mph. I needed a rope to exit because concrete was too steep and slippery. pic.twitter.com/3h2hFQQviq — elliot spagat (@elliotspagat) June 23, 2021

