Mexico USA Borderlands Twitter

Spotlight on voices from the Mexico/USA borderlands using the social web, in particular: Twitter:

@sandradibble
@ajcorchado
@laurenvillagran
@nogalesnews
@borderzine
@borderreporter
@NADB_BDAN
@ScubedStudio
@RioGGuardian
@BorderReportcom
@usbpchieftca
@sky_islands
@SC_Borderlands
@CityofMcAllen
@NatButterflies

twitter.com/i/lists/1009463282296446976

The border is more than geography. The border is a mindset. The farther you are, the scarier it seems. Here on the border it’s just home. – Alfredo Corchado @ajcorchado

