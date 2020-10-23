Mexico-USA Borderlands

Photo: Votive
Essay
We need a better understanding of where the United States and Mexico meet. We are standing at the front door of one another’s country.
This year look for an expansion on Planeta.com of regional coverage. If there is a way to arrange an old-school roadtrip or meetup, we are happy to oblige. There will be much-needed updates to the national parks and borderland jewels Big Bend National Park, Copper Canyon, Sonoran Desert, Chihuahuan Desert, Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful Sea of Cortez.
The ten border states — Arizona, Baja California, California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, New Mexico, Sonora, Tamaulipas, and Texas — together exercise an economy that ranks third in the world for size. (double checking)
Questions
- What are recommended resources, Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and other websites?
- What would locals like visitors to know?
- Call for traveler tips – what are your favorite places in the region?
Quotes
The border is more than geography. The border is a mindset. The farther you are, the scarier it seems. Here on the border it’s just home. – Alfredo Corchado @ajcorchado
Headlines
Deadline Looms for Transboundary U.S.-Mexico Water Management: Experts weigh in on the potential for conflict and cooperation – Wilson Center
How coronavirus devastated Texas’s vulnerable borderlands
For Native Americans, US-Mexico border is an ‘imaginary line’ – The Conversation
Forget Trump’s Border Wall. Let’s Build F.D.R.’s International Park
