Photo: Ron Mader, Mezcal (Some rights reserved)

Mezcal (sometimes spelled ‘mescal’) is a distilled liquor made from the agave plant. A strong smoky drink that symbolizes local culture and tradition, what tequila is to Jalisco, mezcal is to Oaxaca.

Mezcalturismo

As mezcal becomes more famous, visitors want to see where it is made. Viva Mezcalturismo!

Good Advice

Sip, don’t gulp.

If you are buying mezcal direct from the palenqueros in the countryside, take a clean, empty bottle that can be filled.

When sampling a minero mezcal, the number and size of the bubbles in your glass signal the potency and quality of the drink. Aficionados say that if the mezcal is good enough, it does not need flavoring.

A mezcal for every taste

Mezcal can be consumed as a straight drink or in cocktails, such as the Donají made with orange juice, grenadine, gusano worm salt and ice.

Choose from a variety of flavors — minero (white), con gusano (with worm) or pechuga (chicken breast).

You can also choose the mezcal on the basis of aging — joven mezcals are very young. A strong drink is the joven white mezcal. Smoother options include reposados, aged for two months, and añejo, aged for at least one year.

Mezcals can also be served with herbs and fruits. These are curados.

Recommended

Alipus, De la Vega, Don Agave, Embajador, Matateco, Real Minero, Rey Zapoteco and Sinai

Mezcal and Tequila

Tequila is a finely distilled mezcal made from the blue agave in grown in the state of Jalisco. Oaxaca’s mezcal can be produced from 18 different varieties of agave.

Mezcal often includes the worms from the agave, gusanos de maguey, (photo) as part of the decoration and flavoring. Tequila is never bottled with worms.

Another major difference — mezcal is roasted underground while tequila is prepared in stainless steel steamers.

Quotes

Para celebrar, es condición jamás perder la fe, abrir el corazón y servir el mezcal.

– Jose Manuel Aguilera, El Mezcal

Aqui es Oaxaca, tierra del legitamo mezcal

No es mezcal, es conejo.

Arriba, abajo, al centro, pa’ dentro

Al tomar que el mundo se va acabar

No es mezcal, es conejo.

Solito es lo rico.

Para todo mal, mezcal, y para todo bien, también

Salud!

Guadalajara: Mezonte

Facebook

Flickr

Flickr Album

Flor de Agave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLekIm35g8s

Facebook

In Situ

Mezcal Cuish

Mezcalería Los Amantes

Mezcales Tradicionales de los Pueblos de México

Mezcal From Oaxaca

Wahaka Mezcal

La Niña del Mezcal

Real Matatl ~ Don Tacho de Mezcal

Almamezcalera

Videos

2020 Reactivation



Embedded Tweets

"Con cada cosa que compramos estamos legitimando un discurso," Graciela Ángeles Carreño, fundadora marca Mezcal Real Minero. pic.twitter.com/pkEXSIxsbr — Melissa Biggs (@melisu_b) August 9, 2018

Features

Planeta.com