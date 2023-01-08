Planeta.com

Milkweed

Jan 7, 2023 ,
Photo: usfwsmtnprairie, Common milkweed (Some rights reserved)

Milkweed = a herbaceous plant with milky sap critical to the monarch butterfly

Questions = Preguntas

  • Have you planted milkweed? = ¿Has plantado algodoncillo?
  • Are milkweed seeds available near you? = ¿Hay semillas de algodoncillo disponibles cerca de ti?

Here’s How You Can Get Free Milkweed Seeds to Help Monarch Butterflies

Milkweed and Wildflower Vendor Map – Monarch Joint Venture
Live Monarch Educational Foundation, Farm and National Movementfree-milkweed-seedsSW Seedpack

Monarch butterfly on Milkweed

Monarch Butterfly Chrysalis on McConnell Air Force Base

Monarch Butterflies
Monarch Butterfly Sanctuaries in Mexico
