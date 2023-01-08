By

Photo: usfwsmtnprairie, Common milkweed (Some rights reserved)

Milkweed = a herbaceous plant with milky sap critical to the monarch butterfly

Questions = Preguntas

Have you planted milkweed? = ¿Has plantado algodoncillo?

Are milkweed seeds available near you? = ¿Hay semillas de algodoncillo disponibles cerca de ti?

Here’s How You Can Get Free Milkweed Seeds to Help Monarch Butterflies

Photos



