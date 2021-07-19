home Nature, Wildlife Milkweed

Milkweed

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature Wildlife
Posted on
Photo: usfwsmtnprairie, Common milkweed

Milkweed = a herbaceous plant with milky sap critical to the monarch butterfly

Photos
Monarch butterfly on Milkweed

Monarch Butterfly Chrysalis on McConnell Air Force Base

Planeta.com

Monarch Butterflies
Mexico’s Monarch Butterfly Sanctuaries
Plants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.