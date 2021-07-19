home Nature, Wildlife Milkweed Milkweed By Guest Contributor Posted in Nature Wildlife Posted on July 17, 2021July 18, 2021 Photo: usfwsmtnprairie, Common milkweed Milkweed = a herbaceous plant with milky sap critical to the monarch butterfly Western whorled milkweed (Asclepias subverticillata) is a favorite of pollinators and a host plant for butterflys, including monarchs. However the plant is toxic to livestock, and many species of birds and mammals. #FloralFriday #GrandCanyon #Arizona pic.twitter.com/Z1LLXRwuN3— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) July 10, 2021 Photos Planeta.com Monarch Butterflies Mexico’s Monarch Butterfly Sanctuaries Plants