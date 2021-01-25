home USA Milwaukee Links

Milwaukee Links

By Guest Contributor   Posted in USA
Posted on
Milwaukee Flag

Links related to Milwaukee, Wisconsin presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
DNC 2020 Convention – Politico

Elsewhere on the Web
Discovery World
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Wisconsin Center

Recommended Listening
wtmj.com
second-screen
open-4-biz
facebook
@620wtmj
Listen Live is only available on desktop during Packers Radio Network broadcasts

Government
city.milwaukee.gov@cityofmilwaukee
eco@ecoCityMKE
Eco_Brochure (PDF)

Tourism Portals
milwaukee.org@visitmilwaukee

Culinary Tourism / Where to Eat and Buy Food
Mader’sFacebook
UsingersVisit

Baseball
mlb.com/brewers
ESPN
Fox Sports
Wikipedia

Bikes
bublrbikes.org@BublrBikes

Facebook
Maders Restaurant

Twitter
@cityofmilwaukee
@ecoCityMKE
@620wtmj

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
paysbig.com@paysbigFacebook

Beer: Third Place Brewing
thirdspacebrewing.com

Elsewhere on the Web
The Encyclopedia of Milwaukee – emke.uwm.edu – provides comprehensive coverage of the history of Milwaukee. With a projected 740 entries, hundreds of illustrations, historical and contemporary maps, bibliographic materials, and the opportunity to interact with readers, the EMKE will be a first stop for researchers ranging from students to journalists to scholars and the general public. Facebook

On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Summerfest
http://www.todaystmj4.com
Milwaukee Group – Flickr
milwaukeedomes.org
jrn.com/wtmj/wi-sports

Wikipedia
Milwaukee
Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Planeta.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Links
Cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.