Milwaukee Links

Milwaukee Flag

Links related to Milwaukee, Wisconsin presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

DNC 2020 Convention – Politico

Elsewhere on the Web

Discovery World

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

Wisconsin Center

Recommended Listening

wtmj.com

second-screen

open-4-biz

facebook

@620wtmj

Listen Live is only available on desktop during Packers Radio Network broadcasts

Government

city.milwaukee.gov – @cityofmilwaukee

eco – @ecoCityMKE

Eco_Brochure (PDF)

Tourism Portals

milwaukee.org – @visitmilwaukee

Culinary Tourism / Where to Eat and Buy Food

Mader’s – Facebook

Usingers – Visit

Baseball

mlb.com/brewers

ESPN

Fox Sports

Wikipedia

Bikes

bublrbikes.org – @BublrBikes

Facebook

Maders Restaurant

Twitter

@cityofmilwaukee

@ecoCityMKE

@620wtmj

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

paysbig.com – @paysbig – Facebook

Beer: Third Place Brewing

thirdspacebrewing.com

Elsewhere on the Web

The Encyclopedia of Milwaukee – emke.uwm.edu – provides comprehensive coverage of the history of Milwaukee. With a projected 740 entries, hundreds of illustrations, historical and contemporary maps, bibliographic materials, and the opportunity to interact with readers, the EMKE will be a first stop for researchers ranging from students to journalists to scholars and the general public. Facebook

On Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers

Summerfest

http://www.todaystmj4.com

Milwaukee Group – Flickr

milwaukeedomes.org

jrn.com/wtmj/wi-sports



Wikipedia

Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Planeta.com