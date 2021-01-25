Milwaukee Links

Milwaukee Flag
Links related to Milwaukee, Wisconsin presented in somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
DNC 2020 Convention – Politico
Elsewhere on the Web
Discovery World
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Wisconsin Center
Recommended Listening
wtmj.com
second-screen
open-4-biz
facebook
@620wtmj
Listen Live is only available on desktop during Packers Radio Network broadcasts
Government
city.milwaukee.gov – @cityofmilwaukee
eco – @ecoCityMKE
Eco_Brochure (PDF)
Tourism Portals
milwaukee.org – @visitmilwaukee
Culinary Tourism / Where to Eat and Buy Food
Mader’s – Facebook
Usingers – Visit
Baseball
mlb.com/brewers
ESPN
Fox Sports
Wikipedia
Bikes
bublrbikes.org – @BublrBikes
Maders Restaurant
@cityofmilwaukee
@ecoCityMKE
@620wtmj
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
paysbig.com – @paysbig – Facebook
Beer: Third Place Brewing
thirdspacebrewing.com
Elsewhere on the Web
The Encyclopedia of Milwaukee – emke.uwm.edu – provides comprehensive coverage of the history of Milwaukee. With a projected 740 entries, hundreds of illustrations, historical and contemporary maps, bibliographic materials, and the opportunity to interact with readers, the EMKE will be a first stop for researchers ranging from students to journalists to scholars and the general public. Facebook
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Summerfest
http://www.todaystmj4.com
Milwaukee Group – Flickr
milwaukeedomes.org
jrn.com/wtmj/wi-sports
Wikipedia
Milwaukee
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Planeta.com