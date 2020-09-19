Minneapolis-St Paul

Wikipedia: Minneapolis–Saint Paul is a major metropolitan area built around the Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers in east central Minnesota. The area is commonly known as the Twin Cities after its two largest cities, Minneapolis, the most populous city in the state, and Saint Paul, the state capital. Despite the Twin moniker, both cities are independent municipalities with defined borders. Minneapolis is somewhat younger with more modern skyscrapers downtown, while Saint Paul has been likened to an East Coast city, with quaint neighborhoods and a vast collection of well-preserved late-Victorian architecture. Minneapolis was influenced by its early Scandinavian and Lutheran heritage. St. Paul was influenced by its early French, Irish, and German Catholic roots.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/AscdkToW6ozpaLQQ6



Headlines

At Minneapolis museum, a tiny doll provokes a big conversation around race

Twitter

@MNMainStreet

@MetroIBA

@HennHistMuseum

@lowertowninfo

@birchbarkbooks

Facebook

Get Local Flavor

Indigenous Cultures

healingplacemn.org – @HPCMN

The foodie traveller … on the revival of Native American cuisine in Minneapolis – The Guardian

A Sense of Sovereignty Drives Development in Minneapolis Native Community

Sean Sherman is the Sioux Chef and runs and Indigenous foods catering company in Minneapolis. Here’s a Star Tribune story: http://www.startribune.com/sioux-chef-serves-up-native-american-cuisine/291763091

Chef Sean Sherman, Oglala Lakota, born in Pine Ridge, SD, has been cooking in MN, SD & MT for the last 27 years. In the last few years, his main culinary focus has been on the “pre-reservation” indigenous knowledge of wild and traditionally cultivated food history, flavor, and culinary technique. for more info: http://sioux-chef.com

Native American Community Development Institute

https://twitter.com/nacdimn

American Indian OIC

http://aioic.org

https://twitter.com/aioic

Minneapolis American Indian Center

http://www.maicnet.org

https://www.facebook.com/Minneapolis-American-Indian-Center-184634324884635

Elsewhere on the Web

aimcollection.org

Minneapolis Institute of Arts

circusjuventas.org

buylocaltwincities.com – @MetroIBA – https://www.facebook.com/MetroIBA

http://www.nacdi.org – @nacdimn

Minnesota Main Street/Preservation Alliance of MN – @MNMainStreet

twincities.com

Where to eat

mannystortas.com

http://www.midtownglobalmarket.org/merchants/catering-delivery/321-manny-s-tortas

https://www.yelp.com/biz/mannys-tortas-minneapolis-3

Breweries

Surly

Swedish Connections

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Avenue

NHL Hockey

Minnesota Wild

Wikipedia

Baseball

Twins – Note the logo pays homage to the original “TC” (for Twin Cities) insignia. Originally, the team’s logo showed two men, one in a Minneapolis Millers uniform and one in a St. Paul Saints uniform, shaking hands across the Mississippi River.

Bike Rodeo, July 21

Bookstores

https://twitter.com/milkweed_books

Zoos

https://comozooconservatory.org

Photos



Wikipedia

Minneapolis – St. Paul

Planeta.com