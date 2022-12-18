Screenshot

2023 is the 30th anniversary of the Twin Cities video classic: How To Talk Minnesotan. Bonus points for learning the power of the negative.

The KTCA television special was first broadcast January 1, 1993 as an adaptation of Howard Morr’s 1987 book, a visitor’s guide, that helped explain traditional and stereotypical Minnesotan mannerisms and speech. Morr passed away in 2022.

Even beyond “uff-da,” “you betcha” and “oh, fer cute,” Minnesotans have a distinct way of speaking. How to Talk Minnesotan will help you learn the intricacies of the North Star state’s communication style. 00:00 KTCA Presents How to Talk Minnesotan 01:46 Lesson 1: Getting Started 06:36 Lesson 2: Pronunciation 07:27 Lesson 3: The Power of the Negative 09:37 Lesson 4: Minnesota Body Language 13:49 Lesson 5: Eating in Minnesota 15:14 Generic Hotdish Recipe for Four 16:38 Lesson 6: Accepting on the Third Offer 21:27 Lesson 7: The Minnesota Long Goodbye

Twin Cities PBS

Founded in 1957, Twin Cities Public Television operates the Twin Cities’ two PBS member television stations, KTCA-TV and KTCI-TV, both licensed to Saint Paul.

tpt.org

