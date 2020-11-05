home USA Mississippi Links

Links related to Mississippi presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mississippi-to-remove-state-flag-the-last-to-display-the-confederate-battle-emblem/
White Supremacists Caught at Emmett Till Memorial Making Propaganda Film

Tourism Portals
visitmississippi.org@visitmsFlickr

Twitter
@msstate
@natcheztracebb
@SeeCoastalMS

Food
The Southern Foodways Alliance documents, studies, and celebrates the diverse food cultures of the changing American South.
southernfoodways.org

Museums
The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum is a museum in Jackson, Mississippi. Its mission is to document, exhibit the history of, and educate the public about the American Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. state of Mississippi between 1945 and 1976. Wikipedia

mcrm.mdah.ms.gov

From I-55 North in Jackson Take the Pearl Street Exit. Use the right two lanes to travel to the State Street intersection. Take a right on State Street traveling past the Old Capitol Museum. Take the first right onto Amite Street. Take the first left onto North Street. The Museum will be on your right, just past the Winter Building. The museum parking garage is accessed from Jefferson Street between Amite and Mississippi Street.

Civil Rights
https://www.roughguides.com/special-features/king-of-the-road-following-the-civil-rights-trail-through-americas-south

Gulf Islands National Seashore
The Gulf Islands National Seashore
Wikipedia

Sports
supersport930.com

News
mississippitoday.org

Biloxi
https://biloxi.ms.us
https://www.wlox.com
MGM Park more than just a baseball stadium in recovering Gulf Coast
http://www.milb.com/content/page.jsp?ymd=20141002&content_id=97329354&sid=t5015&vkey=team1
http://www.milb.com/content/page.jsp?ymd=20150529&content_id=127338304&sid=t5015&vkey=team1
MGM Park – Wikipedia

Greenwood
luscos.net

Jackson
southernfoodways.org/interview/big-apple-inn

Laurel
laurelms.comtravel and tourism
Laurel Main Street
J Parker
Wikipedia
The Incredible Comeback of Laurel, Mississippi – Southern Living

Meridian
meridianms.org
Wikipedia

Natchez
visitnatchez.org@visitnatchez

Ocean Springs
ci.ocean-springs.ms.us
gcrl.usm.edu
walterandersonmuseum.org

Elsewhere on the Web
mississippi.org@mdaworks

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Mississippi
Pearl River

