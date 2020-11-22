Wikipedia: The Mississippi River is the chief river of the second-largest drainage system on the North American continent, second only to the Hudson Bay drainage system. The stream is entirely within the United States (although its drainage basin reaches into Canada), its source is in northern Minnesota and it flows generally south for 2,320 miles (3,730 km) to the Mississippi River Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. With its many tributaries, the Mississippi’s watershed drains all or parts of 31 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces between the Rocky and Appalachian Mountains. The Mississippi ranks as the fourth-longest and fifteenth-largest river in the world by discharge.

The meandering Mississippi River is a boon to farming, but it has no interest in state borders. https://t.co/tZLiWBD9y2 pic.twitter.com/tkQNo2zFma — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 22, 2020

In the forests & meadows along the Mississippi River, Effigy Mounds National Monument preserves over 200 ceremonial earthworks constructed between 1,400 & 750 years ago #Iowa #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/ESh1fRkTY8 — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) November 2, 2020

What a photo, on Page One of today’s Des Moines Register: pic.twitter.com/gKpV1a9Eo2 — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 2, 2019

