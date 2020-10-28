Photo: Grecas

San Pablo Villa de Mitla

The town of San Pablo Villa de Mitla (elevation 1,680 meters) literally grew up over an ancient city. Mitla was occupied at the time of the arrival of the Spaniards in the 16th century.

The archaeological site is one of the most popular in the Central Valleys.

Mitla’s buildings are decorated with elaborate geometric designs. The earliest structures were built by the Zapotecs and later renovated by Mixtecs.

The Mitla market is famous for its production of wooden figures (alebrijes) and textiles.

Transportation – There is frequent transportation to and from Oaxaca City. Taxis and buses can be hailed one block east of the baseball stadium on Niños Heroes.

Food – Restaurante Donaji, Kilometer 1.5 west of town on the road leading to the highway to Oaxaca City, specializes in Oaxacan cuisine, including hand-made tortillas, soups and delicious mole. Open 10am-7pm. (Photo)

Access – The archaeological site charges an admission fee and is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Festivals — The parish feast day, the Conversion of Saint Paul, is celebrated on January 25. The other major festival takes place June 29.

Nearby

5 kilometers northeast is Hierve el Agua and 13 kilometers west is Yagul. Also nearby are a number of agave fields and mezcal factories.

