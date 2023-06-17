MLB Athletics

Logo
Spotlight on the soon-to-be Las Vegas Athletics // Foco en el futuro Atlético de Las Vegas
Up to bat: The Tropicana demolition awaits as A’s prepare move
Lombardo signs A’s baseball stadium funding bill; relocation hurdles remain
Little public movement on A’s stadium bill as behind-the-scenes talks continue – The Nevada Independent
Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas in flux as Nevada Legislature adjourns
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums – AP
Sources: Clark County concerned A’s stadium financing could fall on taxpayers – Nevada Independent
The Big Squeeze: Athletics Look To Shoehorn New Baseball Stadium Into Tropicana Hotel Site On Strip
A’s pivot to new site for Vegas baseball stadium, lowering public funding request – Nevada Independent
The plot thickens for the Oakland A’s proposed move to Las Vegas
Athletics’ $500 Million Moneyball Pitch – LV Sportsbiz
Analysts: Stadium site sale part of financial boon for Red Rock – Nevada Independent
Public financing for A’s stadium is as certain as it is foolish – Nevada Independent
Planned $1 billion Las Vegas baseball stadium – Nevada Independent
Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas – KNPR
What Do Cities Lose When They Lose Pro Sports? – The Ringer
Indy Q&A: The A’s moving to Vegas
Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Athletics
