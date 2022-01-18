Martin Luther King, Jr Quotes

Planeta.com is updating our spotlight on places relevant to Reverend Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy and our collection of quotes translated in Spanish.

Quotes

In a real sense all life is inter-related. All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be, and you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be… This is the inter-related structure of reality.

En un sentido real, toda la vida está interrelacionada. Todos los hombres están atrapados en una red ineludible de mutualidad, atados en una sola prenda del destino. Lo que afecta a uno directamente, afecta a todos indirectamente. Nunca podré ser lo que debería ser hasta que seas lo que deberías ser, y nunca podrás ser lo que deberías ser hasta que yo sea lo que debería ser … Esta es la estructura interrelacionada de la realidad.

– Letter from Birmingham Jail

Cowardice asks the question, Is it safe? . . . Conscience, Is it right?

Spanish: La cobardía hace la pregunta, ¿Es seguro? … Consciencia, ¿Está bien?

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.

Spanish: Nada en todo el mundo es más peligroso que la ignorancia sincera y la estupidez concienzuda.

Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?

Spanish: La pregunta más persistente y urgente de la vida es: ¿Qué estás haciendo por los demás?

The time is always right to do the right thing.

Spanish: El tiempo es siempre bien a hacer lo correcto.

If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.

Spanish: Si no puedo hacer grandes cosas, puedo hacer cosas pequeñas en una gran forma.

I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.

Spanish: He decidido seguir con el amor. El odio es una carga demasiado pesada de soportar.

Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.

Spanish: La fe es tomar el primer paso, incluso cuando no ves toda la escalera.

Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?

Spanish: La pregunta más persistente y urgente de la vida es, ‘¿Qué estás haciendo por los demás?

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

Spanish: Nuestras vidas empiezan a terminar el día que guardamos silencio sobre las cosas que importan.

He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.

Spanish: El que acepta el mal sin protestar en contra de él realmente está cooperando con él.

Violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert. Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. It destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible. It leaves society in monologue rather than dialogue. Violence ends up defeating itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.

Spanish: La violencia es poco práctico porque es una espiral descendente que termina en la destrucción para todos. Es inmoral porque busca humillar al oponente en lugar de ganar su comprensión: busca aniquilar en lugar de convertir. La violencia es inmoral porque se nutre de odio en lugar de amor. Destruye la comunidad y hace hermandad imposible. Deja la sociedad en forma de monólogo en lugar de diálogo. La violencia termina derrotando a sí mismo. Crea amargura en los supervivientes y brutalidad en los destructores.

(Nobel Lecture delivered at the University of Oslo, Dec. 11, 1964)

