Photo: National Park Service, MLK (Some rights reserved)
Wikipedia: Martin Luther King Junior (January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968) was an American Baptist minister and activist who was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement. He is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs.
Planeta.com is updating our spotlight on places relevant to Reverend King’s legacy and our collection of quotes translated in Spanish.
Celebrations
Martin Luther King Day – a federal holiday – falls on the third Monday of January.
10 places to visit that shaped Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in history – CNN
I Have a Dream
Places
Martin Luther King National Historic Site (Atlanta)
Park Rangers will provide live virtual tours to organized groups Wednesday through Friday.
The King Center (Atlanta)
The official living memorial to #MLK, founded by Coretta Scott King to educate on nonviolent social change
thekingcenter.org
Memorial (Washington, DC)
