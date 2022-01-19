Wikipedia: Martin Luther King Junior (January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968) was an American Baptist minister and activist who was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement. He is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs.

Martin Luther King Day – a federal holiday – falls on the third Monday of January.

10 places to visit that shaped Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in history – CNN

I Have a Dream

Martin Luther King National Historic Site (Atlanta)

Park Rangers will provide live virtual tours to organized groups Wednesday through Friday.

The King Center (Atlanta)

The official living memorial to #MLK, founded by Coretta Scott King to educate on nonviolent social change

Memorial (Washington, DC)

2022 King Holiday Observance – Beloved Community Commemorative Service https://t.co/4piIlmBiEk — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 17, 2022

Please join us virtually tomorrow as we continue to celebrate the Dr. King's 93th birthday. #MLkDay2022 pic.twitter.com/trCy3T8NHB — MLKJrNHPNPS (@MLKJrNHPNPS) January 16, 2022

Martin Luther King, Jr

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

