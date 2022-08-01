Photo: USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Monarch on the milkweed (Some rights reserved)

The monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is a milkweed butterfly (subfamily Danainae) in the family Nymphalidae.

Beloved monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered – NPR

Migratory monarch butterfly now Endangered – IUCN Red List

‘A cause for worry’: Mexico’s monarch butterflies drop by 26% in year

How a poisonous plant became breakfast, lunch and dinner for monarchs

Monarch populations in the US west are down 86% this year — Quartz

Eavesdropping on Monarchs – @robflute

2022 Media Release

🦋 The 6th annual #MonarchBlitz is here!



🔬From 29 July to 7 August join #CommunityScientists across #NorthAmerica 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 help this trinational treasure thrive by submitting observations!



👉https://t.co/k4ALoUxTB4 pic.twitter.com/MlnsMSSYSU — Commission for Environmental Cooperation (@CECweb) July 22, 2022

Save Western Monarch Butterflies

Sex, Lies and Butterflies

sex-lies-butterflies – @PBSNature

The bitter taste of the monarch butterfly – Off Track – Native to North America, it was an extraordinary string of luck including a gold rush, cyclones, the rise of ornamental gardening that led to the naturalisation of the monarch butterfly in Australia.

Monarch butterflies decrease by 90% since the 1990s – The iconic pollinator species which flies a long-distance migration has seen its numbers crash in under thirty years.

One of the most heartbreaking wildlife data visualizations I’ve ever made – this video shows the catastrophic decline of western monarch butterflies since 1997.pic.twitter.com/72B9WpjRsJ — Dipika Kadaba 🦺 (@DipikaKadaba) April 16, 2021

Recognizable by their orange wings decorated with black lines & white dots, #monarchs are some of the most well-known #butterflies on the planet.🦋



Watch as they make their annual 3,000-mile migration through North America via @EnvDefenseFund.👇https://t.co/LbVXmpiRzK — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) May 3, 2020

