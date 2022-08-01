Photo: USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Monarch on the milkweed (Some rights reserved)
The monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is a milkweed butterfly (subfamily Danainae) in the family Nymphalidae.
Beloved monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered – NPR
Migratory monarch butterfly now Endangered – IUCN Red List
‘A cause for worry’: Mexico’s monarch butterflies drop by 26% in year
How a poisonous plant became breakfast, lunch and dinner for monarchs
Monarch populations in the US west are down 86% this year — Quartz
Eavesdropping on Monarchs – @robflute
The bitter taste of the monarch butterfly – Off Track – Native to North America, it was an extraordinary string of luck including a gold rush, cyclones, the rise of ornamental gardening that led to the naturalisation of the monarch butterfly in Australia.
Monarch butterflies decrease by 90% since the 1990s – The iconic pollinator species which flies a long-distance migration has seen its numbers crash in under thirty years.
