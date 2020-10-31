Photo: USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Monarch on the milkweed

The monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is a milkweed butterfly (subfamily Danainae) in the family Nymphalidae.

Recommended Listening

The bitter taste of the monarch butterfly – Off Track – Native to North America, it was an extraordinary string of luck including a gold rush, cyclones, the rise of ornamental gardening that led to the naturalisation of the monarch butterfly in Australia.

Monarch butterflies decrease by 90% since the 1990s – The iconic pollinator species which flies a long-distance migration has seen its numbers crash in under thirty years.

Headlines

Embedded Tweets

Recognizable by their orange wings decorated with black lines & white dots, #monarchs are some of the most well-known #butterflies on the planet.🦋



Watch as they make their annual 3,000-mile migration through North America via @EnvDefenseFund.👇https://t.co/LbVXmpiRzK — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) May 3, 2020

