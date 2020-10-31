Photo: USFWS Mountain-Prairie, Monarch on the milkweed
The monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is a milkweed butterfly (subfamily Danainae) in the family Nymphalidae.
Elsewhere on the Web
https://www.monarchwatch.org
http://www.namonarchs.org
https://www.nwf.org/Home/Educational-Resources/Wildlife-Guide/Invertebrates/Monarch-Butterfly
Sex, Lies and Butterflies
sex-lies-butterflies – @PBSNature
Recommended Listening
The bitter taste of the monarch butterfly – Off Track – Native to North America, it was an extraordinary string of luck including a gold rush, cyclones, the rise of ornamental gardening that led to the naturalisation of the monarch butterfly in Australia.
Monarch butterflies decrease by 90% since the 1990s – The iconic pollinator species which flies a long-distance migration has seen its numbers crash in under thirty years.
Headlines
How a poisonous plant became breakfast, lunch and dinner for monarchs
https://qz.com/1480192/monarch-populations-in-the-us-west-are-down-86-this-year
Eavesdropping on Monarchs – @robflute
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Monarch butterfly
Planeta.com