Photo: NASA Goddard, Moon Crossing (Some rights reserved)

The Moon is an astronomical body that orbits planet Earth and is Earth’s only permanent natural satellite. It is the fifth-largest natural satellite in the Solar System.

Translating Moon

Spanish: Luna

Declaration of the Rights of the Moon

earthlaws.org.au/moon-declaration

What is the Declaration on the Rights of the Moon?

https://www.earthlaws.org.au/moon-declaration/

Photos



Anniversary: July 20, 1969

Planeta.com