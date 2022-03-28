Photo: CIFOR, Macro shot of moss in Selimbau orchid garden (Some rights reserved)

Moss = a small flowerless green plant that lacks true roots, growing in damp habitats and reproducing by means of spores released from stalked capsules

Meet a tiny climate powerhouse. Sphagnum moss resists decomposition and accumulates a huge portion of the world’s peat. The genus Sphagnum stores more carbon than any other plants and has measurably cooled our climate. So please thank a Sphagnum today. pic.twitter.com/tGlKo5tEuI — Dr. Merritt Turetsky (@queenofpeat) March 23, 2022

Stray Observations

pediaa.com: The main difference between moss and lichen is that a moss is a bryophyte, which is a primitive plant with undifferentiated plant body into stem, leaves, and roots whereas lichen is the result of a symbiotic relationship between fungus and algae or cyanobacteria.

Planeta