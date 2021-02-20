International Mother Language Day 2021

Sunday, February 21 is International Mother Language Day first declared by UNESCO in 1999. Events, workshops, and tweets on this date celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.
Planeta.com has paid special attention to this celebration for years and challenges readers to translate ‘International Mother Language’ to other languages.
Hashtags: #MotherLanguageDay, #DiaDeLaLenguaMaterna, #dilm, #LenguaMaterna
Key Links
unesco.org/commemorations/motherlanguageday
2021
The theme of the 2021 International Mother Language Day, “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society,” recognizes that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind. UNESCO believes education, based on the first language or mother tongue, must begin from the early years as early childhood care and education is the foundation of learning.
Translating: International Mother Language Day
Spanish: Dia Internacional de la Lengua Materna
German: Internationaler Tag der Muttersprache
Zapotec (San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya): Chii Xte Dich ni Gul Niu (Day of the Language you were born with)
Ayöök: (Santa María Ocotepec): Ja xëë jöma ja aa ayöök yak jaa’myets
Bangla: আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবস 2021
History
International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The date represents the day in 1952 when students demonstrating for recognition of their language, Bangla, as one of the two national languages of the then Pakistan, were shot and killed by police in Dhaka, the capital of what is now Bangladesh.
