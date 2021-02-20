International Mother Language Day 2021

Sunday, February 21 is International Mother Language Day first declared by UNESCO in 1999. Events, workshops, and tweets on this date celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

Planeta.com has paid special attention to this celebration for years and challenges readers to translate ‘International Mother Language’ to other languages.

Hashtags: #MotherLanguageDay, #DiaDeLaLenguaMaterna, #dilm, #LenguaMaterna

unesco.org/commemorations/motherlanguageday

2021

The theme of the 2021 International Mother Language Day, “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society,” recognizes that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind. UNESCO believes education, based on the first language or mother tongue, must begin from the early years as early childhood care and education is the foundation of learning.

Ra dizh ni rgwe ra buny Lats Bac!

#Languages are who we are. Protecting this identity is a matter of human rights!



Mark it on your calendar: 21 February is International #MotherLanguageDay!



👉 https://t.co/ZxycsTbaj0

#MéxicoMultilingüe



En 1999, la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, Ciencia y la Cultura (UNESCO), proclamó el 21 de febrero como Día Internacional de la Lengua Materna

Indigenous languages embody different ways of seeing and living with Nature.



They hold ecological knowledge that is vital for addressing environmental crises and decolonizing conservation.#Motherlanguagedayhttps://t.co/K0ekpikQ4t — Survival International (@Survival) February 19, 2021

Translating: International Mother Language Day

Spanish: Dia Internacional de la Lengua Materna

German: Internationaler Tag der Muttersprache

Zapotec (San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya): Chii Xte Dich ni Gul Niu (Day of the Language you were born with)

Ayöök: (Santa María Ocotepec): Ja xëë jöma ja aa ayöök yak jaa’myets

Bangla: আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবস 2021

History

International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The date represents the day in 1952 when students demonstrating for recognition of their language, Bangla, as one of the two national languages of the then Pakistan, were shot and killed by police in Dhaka, the capital of what is now Bangladesh.

Features

