2021 Dia de los Muertos / Day of the Dead

Photo: Veronica Lazo Mendoza, Teotitlán del Valle Market

Celebrations of Día de los Muertos / Day of the Dead take place around the world. Here are snapshots from 2021 = Las celebraciones del Día de los Muertos / Día de los Muertos se llevan a cabo en todo el mundo. Aquí hay instantáneas de 2021:

Mexico City

No hay sitio más mítico y mágico que el barrio de Mixquic, en la delegación de Tláhuac.https://t.co/ba9gbRSGkF — MXCity (@MXC_Insider) November 2, 2021

#CelebrandoLaVida2021 🕯️💀



Participa en el Memorial Digital que se proyectará en el Zócalo de la Ciudad de México como parte de la Gran Ofrenda del #DíaDeMuertos.



Envía tu fotografía 👉 https://t.co/bODSBQOGxT pic.twitter.com/IxwFiXEsDr — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) October 28, 2021

¡El #Cempasúchil llegó a Chapultepec!



Este viernes inició #FloresdelMictlán en la Calzada de los Compositores, 2° Sección del Bosque de Chapultepec; una iniciativa de la SEDEMA y CORENADR para acercarte con los floricultores de Xochimilco y Tláhuac. pic.twitter.com/8OWaKGZw5I — Bosque De Chapultepec (@ChapultepecCDMX) October 22, 2021

Oaxaca, Mexico

Jalatlaco prepares for Muertos https://t.co/DddKWvotUz — shannon sheppard (@CasitaColibri) October 31, 2021

Flagstaff

Background

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a holiday celebrated throughout the Americas and combines ancient Indigenous traditions and modern fanfare. It is a whimsical and yet serious holiday that primarily takes place between October 31st and November 2nd.

Day of the Dead is literally a world away from Halloween and has more in common with the holiday of Thanksgiving as celebrated in Canada and the USA. For many Mexicans — and particularly Oaxacans — Day of the Dead is the favorite holiday of the year, easily surpassing Christmas.

The dead are not remembered or commemorated. Instead they are considered present. This is a celebration with the dead, not of the dead.

Love rules the holiday as families believe that the souls of the departed return to visit living relatives. There is an abundance of food and drink, the favorites of the deceased.

Planeta.com