2022 Dia de los Muertos / Day of the Dead

Celebrations of Día de los Muertos / Day of the Dead take place around the world. Here are snapshots from 2022 = Las celebraciones del Día de los Muertos / Día de los Muertos se llevan a cabo en todo el mundo. Aquí hay instantáneas de 2022:

Mexico City

¡Ya falta poco! 😯 Disfruta del Día de Muertos en Chapultepec

🕯️ Iluminando almas🕯️



👉🏼 Acompáñanos a este recorrido nocturno

⏰ de 19 a 22 horas

📆 29 y 30 de octubre, 1 y 2 de noviembre pic.twitter.com/mmkojjNwoT — Bosque De Chapultepec (@ChapultepecCDMX) October 11, 2022

Oaxaca, Mexico

nvinoticias.com

nvinoticias.com

Las Vegas

Flagstaff

Tucson

London

https://mxcity.mx/2022/10/la-celebracion-del-dia-de-muertos-llega-a-los-jardines-reales-de-londres/

Background

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a holiday celebrated throughout the Americas and combines ancient Indigenous traditions and modern fanfare. It is a whimsical and yet serious holiday that primarily takes place between October 31st and November 2nd.

Day of the Dead is literally a world away from Halloween and has more in common with the holiday of Thanksgiving as celebrated in Canada and the USA. For many Mexicans — and particularly Oaxacans — Day of the Dead is the favorite holiday of the year, easily surpassing Christmas.

The dead are not remembered or commemorated. Instead they are considered present. This is a celebration with the dead, not of the dead.

Love rules the holiday as families believe that the souls of the departed return to visit living relatives. There is an abundance of food and drink, the favorites of the deceased.

Planeta.com