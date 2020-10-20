Culinary tourism attracts visitors to people and places for specific foods. There’s coffee tourism, wine tourism, and a new fave – mushroom tourism, aka micoturismo, in Spain and etnomicoturísmo in México. Mushrooms!

This page will explore mushroom tourism around the globe. Suggestions welcome.

Headlines

https://oaxaca.quadratin.com.mx/produccion-de-hongos-atrae-turismo-a-la-region-mixteca

Flickr

Asombrosa visita a los Otomies en busca de hongos

Mexico Spotlight

Oaxaca, Mexico has been at the forefront of creating events, conservation programs, and gastronomical delight with mushrooms.

Mushroom Fairs

2005



2006



2009



2010

methodusconsultora.blogspot.com



2012



Embedded Tweets

Producción de hongos atrae turismo a la región Mixtecahttps://t.co/6F3GdkIhii pic.twitter.com/ZGi5sNBTR3 — Quadratín Oaxaca (@Quadratinoaxaca) March 13, 2020

Una aplicación para celulares permitirá identificar hongos silvestres. Buscan promover el consumo gastronómico hasta el "mico turismo", la recolección de hongos y creación de senderos. Enterate más acá: https://t.co/pgEe4zGTZ8 pic.twitter.com/bDyBsAnlle — Diario Río Negro (@rionegrocomar) July 3, 2019

🌎Turismo de hongos: observar, degustar y cultivar

Promueven el autocultivo para el consumo familiar👉https://t.co/cbYQVVSf2h pic.twitter.com/2bSkl9806j — Agrofy News (@AgrofyNews) August 30, 2018

Features



Planeta