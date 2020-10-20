Photo: Oaxaca Market
Culinary tourism attracts visitors to people and places for specific foods. There’s coffee tourism, wine tourism, and a new fave – mushroom tourism, aka micoturismo, in Spain and etnomicoturísmo in México. Mushrooms!
This page will explore mushroom tourism around the globe. Suggestions welcome.
Asombrosa visita a los Otomies en busca de hongos
Mexico Spotlight
Oaxaca, Mexico has been at the forefront of creating events, conservation programs, and gastronomical delight with mushrooms.
2010
3 thoughts on “Mushroom Tourism”
Un esfuerzo extraordinariamente noble por parte del joven biólogo Daniel Robles García donando parte de su beca de la Universidad de Querétaro, para construirles pequeños secadores de hongos a dos familias en comunidades otomíes vecinas en los bosques de encinos donde colindan los estados Querétaro y de México.
Daniel nos guió dos días, con un pequeño grupo, en los que hicimos recorridos a dos áreas boscosas, en cada una nos acompañó una familia otomí, conocedores de los hongos de su comunidad.
Fue un maravilloso descubrimiento, enterarme que en un espacio tan pequeño hubiera una inmensa diversidad de hongos de todos colores y debo decir de todos sabores.
En México, como en todo el Mundo, hay temporadas para ir a recolectar y forma pare de la dieta local. Preparados en tamales, quesadillas, mole, pozole y demás platillos, acompañados de las Tlaxcales (tortillas), sus frijoles y los productos de temporada de la Milpa, el pulque curado con tuna roja y café de olla.
A couple of questions, some specific, some conceptual – Is there a way of contacting Daniel Robles García or seeing more of his work? Are the mushrooms available at local or regional markets? What would the Otomí like visitors to know about their communities? Where can mushroom aficionados learn about mushroom-focused events in Mexico?
