Mushrooms

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Food
Photo: Oaxaca Mushrooms

Mushroom = a fungal growth that typically takes the form of a domed cap on a stalk, with gills on the underside of the cap

Fungi are the Fourth Kingdom of the living world, but their role in ecology is often overlooked.

What will be the fate of the world’s fungi?
The Life-Changing Magic of Mushrooms

Fungi for a healthy planet – Fungi are the unsung heroes of recycling. They play a vital role in breaking down organic matter for plants to use. Now we’ve discovered fungi can clean up oil and plastic. And their root systems are being used to create alternatives to plastic , wood and bricks. Who knew the humble mushroom could be so versatile?

Fungimap

https://twitter.com/BushHeritageAus/status/1158135564970975232
https://twitter.com/BnZunni/status/1023991910493552640
https://twitter.com/ronmader/status/886652241733574656

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqnbCb5ceGI

Mycology Now

Button – Fungi – Hongos – Mushrooms – Oyster – Portabello – Shitake – Vegetables

Agaricus bisporus
Ganoderma
Mushroom
Mycelium
Truffle

Huautla Pilgrims: The Shapeshifting of Tourism
Mushroom Tourism

Planeta

Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities
Vegetables

