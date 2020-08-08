Photo: Oaxaca Mushrooms
Mushroom = a fungal growth that typically takes the form of a domed cap on a stalk, with gills on the underside of the cap
Fungi are the Fourth Kingdom of the living world, but their role in ecology is often overlooked.
Fungi for a healthy planet – Fungi are the unsung heroes of recycling. They play a vital role in breaking down organic matter for plants to use. Now we’ve discovered fungi can clean up oil and plastic. And their root systems are being used to create alternatives to plastic , wood and bricks. Who knew the humble mushroom could be so versatile?
