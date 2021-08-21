home Parks, USA My Park Scrapbook

In August the National Park Service in the USA celebrates its birthday. This year it’s compiling and encouraging creation of scrapbook pages with the hashtag: #MyParkScrapbook

Also see: #MakingMemories

Questions = Preguntas

  • How do you manage your photos of parks? = ¿Cómo gestionar tus fotos de parques?
  • How do you manage your park-related binders / clip files / scrapbooks? = ¿Cómo gestiona sus carpetas / archivos de clips / álbumes de recortes relacionados con el parque?
  • How can we be notified of overcrowding in parks and be recommended alternative places to visit? = ¿Cómo podemos ser notificados del hacinamiento en los parques y recomendar lugares alternativos para visitar?

