Náhuatl

Náhuatl is a language of the Uto-Aztecan language family. Varieties of Náhuatl are spoken today by an estimated 1.5 million Nahua peoples, most of whom live in central Mexico.

Also spelled: Nawatl

Nahuatlatolli
This self-paced course is based on the Nahuatl variant from the Huasteca of Veracruz that is spoken in Chicontepec, Veracruz, Mexico. The principal aim of this course is to develop the student’s oral, written, and comprehension abilities primarily through the study of grammar, listening, and reading. The intended audience for this pedagogical resource is foreign students interested in developing their language skills, as well as native teachers in bilingual schools in the Chicontepec region.
The LLILAS Benson Indigenous Languages Initiative & @COERLL are pleased to announce Nahuatlatolli, an online Nahuatl language class.

Videos
Sesión 1. Las lenguas mesoamericanas y el náhuatl – Curso básico de náhuatl
Curso básico de náhuatl, Sesión 11
33:00 Los muertos trabajan. Cual descanso eterno y nunca se les dice que descansen en paz. Los niños pequeños esos andan por las nubes y conducen las nubes a las milpas de sus padres para que llueva.

In Milpa Alta, people still speak the Aztec language – BBC

7 Common Nawatl Words Used By Chicanos and Chicanas
Nahuatl, Nauatl, or Nawatl? How DO You spell it?
The App Designed To Teach The Whole World The Indigenous Language Náhuatl

Vocabulary
Tlazocamati (tlah-so-cah-mah-tee) = Thank you = Gracias

Aye quimattiliztli = the act of distracting someone (source)

Cuetlaxochitl = Nochebuena = Poinsettia

Náhuatl
Cintéotl
Ehecatl

Places

Popocatépetl and Ixtaccíhuatl National Park

Food

Tomatoes
Chilaquiles
Epazote

Language
México
Aztecs
Indigenous Languages
International Decade of Indigenous Languages

