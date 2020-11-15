Poster

Náhuatl is a language of the Uto-Aztecan language family. Varieties of Náhuatl are spoken today by an estimated 1.5 million Nahua peoples, most of whom live in central Mexico.

Also spelled: Nawatl

Nahuatlatolli

This self-paced course is based on the Nahuatl variant from the Huasteca of Veracruz that is spoken in Chicontepec, Veracruz, Mexico. The principal aim of this course is to develop the student’s oral, written, and comprehension abilities primarily through the study of grammar, listening, and reading. The intended audience for this pedagogical resource is foreign students interested in developing their language skills, as well as native teachers in bilingual schools in the Chicontepec region.

The LLILAS Benson Indigenous Languages Initiative & @COERLL are pleased to announce Nahuatlatolli, an online Nahuatl language class.

Videos

Sesión 1. Las lenguas mesoamericanas y el náhuatl – Curso básico de náhuatl

Curso básico de náhuatl, Sesión 11

33:00 Los muertos trabajan. Cual descanso eterno y nunca se les dice que descansen en paz. Los niños pequeños esos andan por las nubes y conducen las nubes a las milpas de sus padres para que llueva.

Embedded Tweets

El @MiMuseoIndigena de la #CDI imparte el "Taller de Iniciación a la Lengua y Cultura Náhuatl". Inscríbete y acércate a nuestra cultura. pic.twitter.com/hTuejw8ACh — Nuvia Mayorga (@Nuvia_Mayorga) March 1, 2017

Animales en Náhuat:

🐶Pelu

🐱Mistun

🐭Kimichin

🐰Tuchti

🐮Wakash

🐷Kuyamet

🐸Kalat

🐵Usumati

🐺Kuyut

🐦Tutut

🐔Tijlan

🦝Mapachin

🐗Kujtankuyamet

🐴kawash

🦌masat

🐜Tzigat

🦗Chapulin

🦋Papalut

🐍Kuat

🦎Kwetzpalin

🐢Ayutzin

🐟Michin

🦈Takamichin

🦃Tzunshipetz

🦇Tzinakan

🦐Chakalin — Ruizcuéllar (@ruizcuellar11) December 2, 2018

Elsewhere on the Web

Welcome

tlahtocanecentlaliliztli.tumblr.com – @Lycaones

Headlines

In Milpa Alta, people still speak the Aztec language – BBC



7 Common Nawatl Words Used By Chicanos and Chicanas

Nahuatl, Nauatl, or Nawatl? How DO You spell it?

The App Designed To Teach The Whole World The Indigenous Language Náhuatl

YouTube

Vocabulary

Tlazocamati (tlah-so-cah-mah-tee) = Thank you = Gracias

Aye quimattiliztli = the act of distracting someone (source)

Cuetlaxochitl = Nochebuena = Poinsettia

Wikipedia

Náhuatl

Cintéotl

Ehecatl

Places

Food

