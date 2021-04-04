NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC (the National Aboriginal Islander Day Observance Committee) Week is an Australian observance lasting from the first Sunday in July until the following Sunday.

2021

Celebrations will be held July 4-11, 2021.

naidoc.org.au: The NAIDOC 2021 theme – Heal Country! – calls for all of us to continue to seek greater protections for our lands, our waters, our sacred sites and our cultural heritage from exploitation, desecration, and destruction. Country that is more than a place and inherent to our identity. Country that we speak about like a person, sustaining our lives in every aspect – spiritually, physically, emotionally, socially, and culturally.

NAIDOC 2021 invites the nation to embrace First Nations’ cultural knowledge and understanding of Country as part of Australia’s national heritage and equally respect the culture and values of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islanders as they do the cultures and values of all Australians.

Key Links

naidoc.org.au

NAIDOC History

Poster Gallery

Facebook

Elsewhere on the Web

abc.net.au/indigenous/features/naidoc

Previous Events

Planeta.com