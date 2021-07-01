Heal Country! NAIDOC Week 2021

Poster: Charmaine Mumbulla, 2021 National NAIDOC Poster incorporating the Aboriginal Flag (licensed by WAM Clothing Pty Ltd) and the Torres Strait Islander Flag (licensed by the Torres Strait Island Council).’
NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 2021 celebrations will be held July 4-11, 2021. Hashtags: #NAIDOC2021, #NAIDOCWeek, #HealCountry
Cancelled this year are the National NAIDOC Awards 2021 in Mparntwe (Alice Springs) and a gala Awards Ceremony at the Sydney Opera House. NAIDOC: “It is a timely reminder that Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be a concern for communities around Australia and we all need keep our mob safe this NAIDOC Week by making sure our events and celebrations are held in a COVIDSafe way.”
naidoc.org.au: “The NAIDOC 2021 theme – Heal Country! – calls for all of us to continue to seek greater protections for our lands, our waters, our sacred sites and our cultural heritage from exploitation, desecration, and destruction. Country that is more than a place and inherent to our identity. Country that we speak about like a person, sustaining our lives in every aspect – spiritually, physically, emotionally, socially, and culturally.”
Background
NAIDOC (the National Aboriginal Islander Day Observance Committee) Week is an Australian observance lasting from the first Sunday in July until the following Sunday.
Poster
The 2021 National NAIDOC Poster, ‘Care for Country’ was designed by Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie-Jean Douglas (Instagram).
Recommended Listening
ABC celebrates NAIDOC Week 2021 – Throughout NAIDOC Week, ABC will showcase Indigenous storytelling across television, radio and online, including the premieres of arts documentaries Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra, My Name is Gulpilil and Dubboo: Life of a Songman.
