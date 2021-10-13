Elsewhere on the Web: Native American Journalists Association – naja.com – serves and empowers Native journalists through programs and actions designed to enrich journalism and promote Native cultures.

The Native American Journalists Association, based in Norman, Oklahoma on the campus of the University of Oklahoma, has a unique and challenging mission. Its primary goal is to improve communications among Native people and between Native Americans and the general public.

NAJA recognizes Native Americans as distinct peoples based on tradition and culture. In this spirit, NAJA educates and unifies its membership through journalism programs that promote diversity and defends challenges to free press, speech and expression. NAJA is committed to increasing the representation of Native journalists in mainstream media. NAJA encourages both mainstream and tribal media to attain the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and responsibility.

