April 4-10 is National Library Week in the USA. Hashtags: #NationalLibraryWeek and #LibrariesTransform.

Launched in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association – ala.org -and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate.

Official Spin

ALA.org:

National Library Week (April 4 – 10, 2021) is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.

The theme for National Library Week 2021 is “Welcome to Your Library.”

During the pandemic, library workers continue to exceed their communities’ demands and adapt resources and services to meet their users’ needs during these challenging times. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer endless opportunities to transform lives through education and lifelong learning.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate.

Libraries Transform

The new Libraries Transform Because Statement, Because investing in libraries is an investment in our communities, was created especially for Take Action for Libraries Day, Thursday of National Library Week. Check out all the Because Statements at librariestransform.org, many have messages that are a great fit for National Library Week. Registration is required, but the tools are free!

It's #NationalLibraryWeek! 🥳 Did you know there are more #publiclibraries than Starbucks in the U.S. – a total of 16,568, including branches. Nearly 100% of public libraries provide Wi-Fi and have free access to computers. #HendersonLibraries #SupportLibraries pic.twitter.com/0BkCX9TMQ7 — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) April 5, 2021

Yay—it’s time for #NationalLibraryWeek! 🎉📚 Join the celebration by visiting your library’s website and following your library’s social media pages. https://t.co/t5Jnjc8hGt #LibrariesTransform pic.twitter.com/WHEq4KoYlt — American Library Association (@ALALibrary) April 4, 2021

Happy National Library Week! Libraries are more vital than ever bridging the digital divide by providing free WIFI, virtual programs/resources and more. They are the digital front door to millions of users acting as opportunity centers during the pandemic. #NationalLibraryWeek pic.twitter.com/9Fss588AuX — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) April 5, 2021

