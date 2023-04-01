National Park Week 2023

Poster

National Park Week is the largest celebration of national heritage in the USA and is held annually in April in tandem with Earth Day. Dates: April 22-30, 2023.

La Semana de los Parques Nacionales es la mayor celebración del patrimonio nacional en los EE. UU. y se lleva a cabo anualmente en abril junto con el Día de la Tierra. Fechas 2023: 22-30 de abril.

Questions = Preguntas

Are there any scheduled live park tours or question and answer sessions from the national parks? = ¿Hay recorridos programados en vivo por el parque o sesiones de preguntas y respuestas de los parques nacionales?

What would locals from nearby communities like others know about their interactions with the national parks? = ¿Qué sabrían la gente local de las comunidades cercanas como otros sobre sus interacciones con los parques nacionales?

What access do locals have for news and information about the national parks? = ¿Qué acceso tienen los locales a noticias e información sobre los parques nacionales?

Official Spin

National Park Week is happening April 22 to April 30 this year. Entrance fees will be waived on April 22 to kick off the celebration and to encourage everyone to enjoy their national parks in person.

Join us for National Park Week, a nine-day celebration of everything “parks”. Not just about more than 400 national parks nationwide of different shapes, sizes, and types. Also discover what the National Park Service does through our programs and partners to preserve natural and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities in places across the country—and even the world!

Stray Observations

Many of the 400+ national parks are not are named “National Park!”

