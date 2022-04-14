Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Lake Mead (Some rights reserved)
National Park Week is the largest celebration of national heritage in the USA and is held annually in April in tandem with Earth Day. 2022 dates: April 16-24.
Hashtag: #NationalParkWeek
Key Links
nps.gov
nationalparks.org
Background
The National Park Service partners with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to present National Park Week each April. On weekends, every national park will give visitors free admission!
The annual celebration helps foster connections, exploring amazing places on the ground and online. It’s a display of affordable vacations and trips that nourish the soul. The national parks are called America’s best idea and this week is the deep dive into the history, present and future of these remarkable places.
