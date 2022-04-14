Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Lake Mead (Some rights reserved)

National Park Week is the largest celebration of national heritage in the USA and is held annually in April in tandem with Earth Day. 2022 dates: April 16-24.

Hashtag: #NationalParkWeek

Background

The National Park Service partners with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to present National Park Week each April. On weekends, every national park will give visitors free admission!

The annual celebration helps foster connections, exploring amazing places on the ground and online. It’s a display of affordable vacations and trips that nourish the soul. The national parks are called America’s best idea and this week is the deep dive into the history, present and future of these remarkable places.

ParkRx Day

It’s the first day of National Park Week. Come down to the park for fresh air, walk your dog or bring a picnic lunch. The great outdoors will put a spring in your step and make you feel better!#ParkRxDay#NationalParkWeek pic.twitter.com/phP3WcAmMR — Gateway Arch NPS (@GatewayArchNPS) April 17, 2021

Just in time for #NationalParkWeek, the new #NPSApp (https://t.co/E0Xd9rRNnr) is now available for visitors to parks across the country! The app gives the public up-to-date information about all 423 national parks in one easy-to-use place. https://t.co/eoIM4ZQUSf



🌲🐾🦅🌿🦬🔭📸 pic.twitter.com/gTTw0XaeWm — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 16, 2021

#NationalParkWeek At Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Starts April 17.#HawaiiVolcanoesNationalPark & #HawaiiPacificParksAssociation will present the Storybook Trail for families and visitors Saturday, April 17 through Sunday, April 25.#StorybookTrailshttps://t.co/PxUv8I56yD — Hawaii Pacific Parks Association (@HIPacParks) April 13, 2021

