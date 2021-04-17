home Parks, USA National Park Week

National Park Week

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Lake Mead

National Park Week is the largest celebration of national heritage in the USA and is held annually in April in tandem with Earth Day. 2021 dates: April 17-25.

Hashtag: #NationalParkWeek

Key Links
nps.gov
nationalparks.org

Background
The National Park Service partners with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to present National Park Week each April. On weekends, every national park will give visitors free admission!

The annual celebration helps foster connections, exploring amazing places on the ground and online. It’s a display of affordable vacations and trips that nourish the soul. The national parks are called America’s best idea and this week is the deep dive into the history, present and future of these remarkable places.

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Wild USA
Parks
04 • April • Abril

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.