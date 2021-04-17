Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Lake Mead

National Park Week is the largest celebration of national heritage in the USA and is held annually in April in tandem with Earth Day. 2021 dates: April 17-25.

Hashtag: #NationalParkWeek

Key Links

nps.gov

nationalparks.org

Background

The National Park Service partners with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to present National Park Week each April. On weekends, every national park will give visitors free admission!

The annual celebration helps foster connections, exploring amazing places on the ground and online. It’s a display of affordable vacations and trips that nourish the soul. The national parks are called America’s best idea and this week is the deep dive into the history, present and future of these remarkable places.

Embedded Tweets

#NationalParkWeek At Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Starts April 17.#HawaiiVolcanoesNationalPark & #HawaiiPacificParksAssociation will present the Storybook Trail for families and visitors Saturday, April 17 through Sunday, April 25.#StorybookTrailshttps://t.co/PxUv8I56yD — Hawaii Pacific Parks (@HIPacParks) April 13, 2021

Planeta.com